Senators say Russia denied visas ahead of bipartisan visit

A U.S. senator from Wisconsin who has publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russia has denied him a visa to visit as part of a congressional delegation.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said he had planned to speak with government officials, American businesses and others during his trip. Johnson is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.

A news release from Johnson's office didn't say when he had planned to visit Russia or name the other members of the congressional delegation. Johnson spokesman Aaren Johnson said the trip had been planned for next week and the delegation had planned to visit several countries. He said he was unable to say why Johnson was denied a visa.

On Tuesday, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut also said that Russia had denied him a visa to enter the country.

"Unfortunately, the Russian government is further isolating their country by blocking our visit and several others in recent months," Murphy said, as first reported by Fox News.

An email to the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., inquiring about the denial bounced back as undeliverable Monday. No one immediately responded to another email sent to a different address for the embassy. Calls to the building couldn't be connected.

Johnson has said in the past that Russia has taken "a dark turn" under Putin, and he criticized the Russian president sharply in announcing the visa denial.

He and fellow Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming were granted visas in 2017 to visit Russia in January 2018 but canceled the trip after another member of their delegation, Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, was denied.

Shaheen has been an outspoken supporter of measures meant to counter Russia's interference in U.S. elections. The Russian Embassy said at the time that Shaheen's request was rejected because she is on a black list created in response to U.S. sanctions.

Meanwhile, President Trump said at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Monday that he might invite Putin to next year's summit.

"I would certainly invite him," Mr. Trump said, adding Putin might "psychologically" not want to attend after Russia was kicked out of the group for the annexation of Crimea. Mr. Trump has promoted the idea of bringing Russia back into the group, blaming Obama for letting Russia annex Crimea.