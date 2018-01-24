Senate takes up competing bills aimed to reopen government — live updates

The Senate is taking up two bills Thursday afternoon in an attempt to reopen the federal government. Neither is expected to pass.

One bill is a version of the president's proposal to give $5.7 billion in funding for a border wall in exchange for temporary protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients.

The other bill would temporarily reopen the agencies that are shuttered into early February. That bill does not contain funding for the president's border wall.

Each measure needs 60 votes to pass.

It's unclear what Mr. Trump, who says he won't give a State of the Union address until the shutdown ends, will do next. The president has been insisting on funding his border wall before opening up government.

Roughly 800,000 federal workers are going unpaid during the longest shutdown on record.