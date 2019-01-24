Nancy Pelosi speaks after Trump capitulates on State of the Union address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press availability, hours after President Trump acceded to her request that he postpone his State of the Union address until after the government reopens.

The president issued a a pair of tweets in which he said he'd wait, admitting the House chamber is an incomparable venue for the address. Pelosi had informed Mr. Trump that she wouldn't allow him to deliver the address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber while the government was shut down. "I'm glad we got that off the table," Pelosi said. "It's so unimportant in the lives of the American people."

It's not clear when the shutdown will end, though both the House and Senate are considering measures to reopen the government. Mr. Trump and Pelosi do not have plans to negotiate an end to the shutdown. "He's the president of the United States, we will meet with him anytime he wants to meet," she said.

However, in a tweet during her press conference, Mr. Trump responded that "Nancy just said she "just doesn't understand why?" Very simply, without a Wall it all doesn't work. Our Country has a chance to greatly reduce Crime, Human Trafficking, Gangs and Drugs. Should have been done for decades. We will not Cave!"

The House used mostly party-line votes Wednesday to approve one measure reopening government agencies through February. By a similar tally, the chamber voted to finance most shuttered agencies through September.

But a growing numbers of House Democrats say the party should show where it stands on border security.

A CBS News Poll finds that seven in 10 Americans don't think the issue of a border wall is worth a government shutdown, which they say is now having a negative impact on the country. But partisans don't want their own side to budge: 65 percent of Republicans say President Trump should refuse a budget unless it includes wall funding, and 69 percent of Democrats think congressional Democrats should keep refusing to fund it.