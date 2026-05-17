Senate GOP revising White House ballroom security funding plan after parliamentarian ruling

Washington — Senate Republicans are revising part of their plan to fund immigration agencies under the Department of Homeland Security after the Senate's rulekeeper delivered a blow to security funds for President Trump's overhaul of the East Wing of the White House, which includes his plans for a massive ballroom.

After Democrats refused for months to fund DHS' immigration enforcement agencies, Senate Republicans have been moving ahead with a plan to fund them through the budget reconciliation process, which allows the GOP majority to move forward without help from across the aisle. Earlier this month, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security committees unveiled the text of a $72 billion package to fund the immigration enforcement through fiscal year 2029 as they aim to get the package to the president's desk by June 1.

In addition to funds for immigration enforcement, the package would also provide $1 billion to the Secret Service for "security adjustments and upgrades," including to support enhancements related to the 90,000-square-foot "East Wing Modernization Project." Mr. Trump announced the makeover of the White House's East Wing last July, which includes revamped underground national security and health care facilities, in addition to the ballroom. Republicans say security for the ballroom represents around 20% of the proposed Secret Service funds.

But the Senate's rulekeeper, known as the parliamentarian, determined that the provision funds activities beyond the jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee and does not comply with the Byrd rule, Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee said late Saturday.

"While we expect Republicans to change this bill to appease Trump, Democrats are prepared to challenge any change to this bill," said Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, the top Democrat on the committee. "We cannot let Republicans waste our national treasure on a mission of chaos and corruption while turning a blind eye to the needs of the American people."

If the provision remained in the bill, it would be subject to a 60-vote threshold. With 53 Republicans, it would have no chance of winning enough support in the chamber to move forward without changes. According to a Senate Judiciary Committee spokesperson, "Conversations and revisions are continuing, as they have been for days."

Senate Republicans on the Judiciary Committee said Friday that technical adjustments "are a standard part of the budget reconciliation process," noting that revisions and conversations were ongoing.

"Redraft. Refine. Resubmit. None of this is abnormal during a Byrd process," said Ryan Wrasse, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

The provision has posed possible political hurdles for Republicans as well, putting lawmakers in competitive races in a vulnerable position ahead of November's elections. While the legislation stipulates that none of the funds may be used for non-security elements related to the ballroom, Democrats have highlighted the funds as evidence of GOP support for the unpopular project.

The development also came after the parliamentarian determined days earlier that a number of other provisions within the package violated the Byrd rule and would be subject to a 60-vote threshold.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated the parliamentarian's decision, saying in a statement late Saturday that Democrats "will keep fighting this every way we can — in the Byrd Bath, on the Senate floor with votes, and anywhere else Republicans try to raid Americans' hard-earned money for Trump's gilded palace."