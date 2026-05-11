White House ballroom funds hang over GOP push to fund ICE without Democrats

Washington — The Senate is returning to Washington on Monday from a week-long recess as Republicans prepare to take the next steps in their plan to fund immigration agencies under the Department of Homeland Security without help from Democrats.

But the addition of security funds for President Trump's overhaul of the East Wing of the White House, which includes his plans for a massive ballroom, could pose hurdles.

Last week, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security committees unveiled legislative text to fund DHS' immigration enforcement through fiscal year 2029. The $72 billion package includes more than $38 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and $26 billion for Customs and Border Protection.

It would also provide $1 billion to the Secret Service for "security adjustments and upgrades," including to support enhancements related to the 90,000-square-foot "East Wing Modernization Project." In addition to the ballroom, the construction includes revamped underground national security and health care facilities. The GOP bill would allow the money to be spent on "above-ground and below-ground security features."

Mr. Trump announced the makeover of the White House's East Wing last July. By October, the structure was demolished, and the administration aimed to move quickly on the project it says is necessary for security and hosting large events. The president reiterated the push in the aftermath of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting late last month.

The construction has been challenged in court, and the project was temporarily blocked in late March. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia allowed it to resume last month. The next hearing is set for June 5.

Construction cranes are seen from the Washington Monument on the site of the former East Wing of the White House on April 17, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The White House applauded the inclusion of the security funds in the Senate package last week, saying in a statement that "Congress has rightly recognized the need for these funds."

"As President Trump has repeatedly said, the White House must be a safe and secure complex that generations of future presidents and visitors to the People's house can enjoy," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said.

The legislative text stipulates that none of the funds may be used for non-security elements related to the project. The president has repeatedly said the ballroom is being funded through donations, not taxpayer dollars. But Democrats have highlighted the funds as evidence of GOP support for the project, which is unpopular in polling.

"At a time when Americans can't make ends meet, Republicans say 'Let them eat cake' — and then hand Trump a billion dollars to build a ballroom to serve it in," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York wrote in a letter to Senate Democrats on Monday.

Schumer pledged that his caucus will fight the GOP plan "with every tool we have." But Democrats have no ability to stop it unless GOP senators join them.

Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the Senate. And while most legislation requires 60 votes to move forward, the budget reconciliation process allows Senate Republicans to advance a measure with direct budgetary consequences with only a simple majority.

The security funds for the ballroom could create complications for Republicans in both chambers, putting lawmakers in competitive races in a vulnerable position ahead of November's elections.

The dynamic is likely to mark lawmakers' return to Washington this week. After Senate Republicans adopted a budget resolution last month, the committees are expected to mark up the legislation in the coming days before it comes to the floor. Mr. Trump set a June 1 deadline for both chambers to approve the legislation and get it to his desk.