Sen. Ted Cruz responds to being a potential Supreme Court Justice

During an interview for Face the Nation, host John Dickerson asked Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) if he would consider accepting the vacant spot on the Supreme Court after the sudden death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. This comes after Republican presidential candidates and Republican members of the senate have vowed not to approve anyone President Obama nominates during his last year in office.

"That is not a job I'm interested in." Cruz said and added, "The job I'm interested in is appointing 3, 4, 5 Supreme Court justices, is defending the constitution."

The Texas senator vowed that as president he would reverse the damages done by Barack Obama and that he would be "faithful and vigorous defending the constitution."

