We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're self-employed and in debt, a wage garnishment could be difficult, but that's not the only threat you face. Juleta Martirosyan / Getty Images

Household debt levels are significantly elevated as we head into mid-2026, as are the interest rates tied to the more common short-term borrowing tools, like credit cards. In turn, more borrowers are falling behind on their debt payments, especially as the costs of everything from housing to gas and groceries continue to rise. As a result, creditors — particularly those armed with court judgments — are increasingly motivated to recover what they're owed. There are numerous ways to do that, but one approach that can be particularly effective is using wage garnishment to collect what's owed.

The threat of wage garnishment often has the biggest impact on the borrowers who think they have the most to lose: hourly workers, salaried employees or anyone with a predictable paycheck that can be intercepted before it ever reaches their bank account. But there are millions of freelancers, independent contractors and small business owners who may be operating under a quiet assumption that they're somehow insulated from that particular form of debt collection. They're not entirely wrong — but they're not entirely right, either.

If you're self-employed and a creditor is threatening garnishment or has already obtained a judgment against you, the rules of engagement are different from what they otherwise would be. Below, we'll detail what you need to know.

Learn how you can get help with your high-rate debt today.

What happens if you're self-employed and a creditor tries to garnish your wages?

Traditional wage garnishment works by requiring an employer to withhold a portion of an employee's paycheck and send it directly to a creditor to pay some or all of the balance owed. When there's no employer in the picture, that specific mechanism breaks down. A creditor cannot garnish wages from a business you own and operate yourself, and there's no third party to serve with a garnishment order.

But that doesn't mean creditors are powerless in these situations, either. A wage garnishment may not be possible, but once a creditor obtains a court judgment against you, several other collection tools become available, depending on your state's laws.

Bank account levies are among the most common. A creditor with a judgment can instruct your bank to freeze and seize funds up to the amount owed, and if your business and personal finances run through the same accounts, which is common among sole proprietors, this can create immediate cash flow problems.

Liens on the property you own are another avenue that debt collectors and creditors can take. A judgment lien can be attached to certain types of real estate you own, which doesn't necessarily force an immediate sale, but it can prevent you from refinancing or selling without first satisfying the debt.

Accounts receivable garnishment is a lesser-known but increasingly used option in these cases. If a creditor can identify that a third party owes you money — whether that's a client, a customer or a contracting company — they may be able to intercept that payment. This is functionally similar to wage garnishment and can catch self-employed workers off guard.

The specific rules around what's protected and what's accessible vary significantly by state, however. Some states offer robust exemptions for business income and property; others provide minimal protections.

Find out what debt relief strategies you could qualify for now.

How can you stop wage garnishment by a creditor?

If a creditor has obtained a judgment or is actively collecting, there are several ways to respond. Here's what to consider:

Negotiate directly. Many creditors prefer a settlement damages your credit

Set up a repayment plan. Some creditors will agree to structured payments in exchange for halting collection actions, though it's not as common as lump-sum settlements. If you're successful in pursuing this route, just make sure to get any agreement in writing before making payments.

Some creditors will agree to structured payments in exchange for halting collection actions, though it's not as common as lump-sum settlements. If you're successful in pursuing this route, just make sure to get any agreement in writing before making payments. Challenge the judgment. If you weren't properly notified of the lawsuit or believe the judgment was obtained in error, you may have grounds to challenge it

If you weren't properly notified of the lawsuit or believe the judgment was obtained in error, File for bankruptcy. Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy

Consult a debt relief company. State-specific exemptions, the nature of the debt and the type of assets you hold all affect which options make sense. A professional debt relief expert

The bottom line

Self-employment doesn't create a shield against creditor collection. It just changes the method. While traditional wage garnishment may not apply, creditors with judgments can still levy bank accounts, place liens on property, and, in some cases, intercept payments owed to you by clients. If you're facing collection action, your options range from direct negotiation and debt settlement to bankruptcy protection. Just make your move quickly, because acting before a judgment is entered, or immediately after, gives you the most leverage.