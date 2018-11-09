Sears and Kmart closing another 40 stores -- here's where

Sears Holdings is shutting down another 40 stores as the once dominant player in retail struggles to survive in bankruptcy.

Employees at 29 Sears and 11 Kmart stores were told Thursday their locations would close in February, with liquidation sales to begin late next week, Sears said in a statement on its website. The shutdowns are in addition to the previously announced closure of 142 unprofitable stores, a process that's expected to be complete near the end of the year. (See the list of latest closures at the bottom of this story.)

In addition, the company, which is trying to stave off liquidation after filing for bankruptcy in mid-October, is expected to finish the closures of 46 money-losing stores this month.

A company spokesperson declined to comment on how many employees have been impacted.

All told, the closures would leave some 500 Sears and Kmart stores in operation. The number of stores had peaked in 2012 at 4,000, including its Sears Canada division that was later spun off.

As Sears Holdings explained in a filing Monday with the bankruptcy court: "Of the initial closing stores, 98 were unprofitable in fiscal year 2017 and 44 produced flat or marginal profits in fiscal year 2017 or are trending downwards in 2018 due to local market and competitive factors."

The company did not immediately return requests for further information, including the number of employees impacted. Fewer than 90,000 people still worked for Sears Holdings earlier this year, down from 350,000 in decades past.



Which stores are closing

Here are the 40 Sears and Kmart stores targeted for closure, according to the company's site:

Kmart

California

Temecula: 26471 Ynez Road



Illinois

Chicago : 3443 W. Addison



: 3443 W. Addison Springfield: 3250 Clear Lake Road



Maine

Waterville: 18 Elm Plaza



New York

Huntington: 805 New York Ave.



Pennsylvania

Philadelphia : 7101 Roosevelt Blvd.



: 7101 Roosevelt Blvd. North Versailles: 1901 Lincoln Hwy.



Puerto Rico

San German : Castro Perez Ave. (Pr 122)



: Castro Perez Ave. (Pr 122) Guaynabo / San Juan : 100 Ave. San Patricio



: 100 Ave. San Patricio Caguas: Betamces 400, Las Catalinas Mall



Wisconsin

Cudahy: 6077 S. Packard Ave.



Sears

Alaska

Fairbanks: Airport Way



Arizona

Phoenix: 4604 E. Cactus Road



California

Santa Barbara: La Cumbre Plz.



Connecticut

Meriden: 470 Lewis Ave.



Florida

Boynton Beach : 801 N. Congress Ave.



: 801 N. Congress Ave. Jensen Beach: 3342 N.W. Federal Hwy. U.S. 1



Idaho

Idaho Falls: 2300 E. 17th St.



Indiana

Michigan City: Marquette Mall



Maryland

Bethesda: 7103 Democracy Blvd.



Michigan

Battle Creek: 5575 B Drive N.



Mississippi

Meridian : 1740 Bonita Lakes Circle



: 1740 Bonita Lakes Circle Tupelo: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road



North Carolina

Winston-Salem: 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy.



Nebraska

Grand Island: 3404 W. 13th St.



Nevada

Las Vegas: 4355 Grand Canyon Dr.



New York

Saratoga Springs : 3065 Route 50



: 3065 Route 50 Watertown: 21182 Salmon Run Mall



Ohio

Piqua: 987 E. Ash St.



Pennsylvania

Reading / Wyomissing : 1665 State Hill Road



: 1665 State Hill Road Stroudsburg: 344 Stroud Mall



South Carolina

Rock Hill: 2197 Dave Lyle Blvd.



Tennessee

Memphis : Southland Mall



: Southland Mall Chattanooga : 401 Northgate Mall



: 401 Northgate Mall Maryville : 198 Foothills Mall



: 198 Foothills Mall Murfreesboro: 1720 Old Fort Pkwy.



Texas

El Paso : 750 Sunland Park Dr.



: 750 Sunland Park Dr. Longview: Longview Texas Mall



Virginia

Glen Allen / Richmond: 10101 Brook Road



Wisconsin