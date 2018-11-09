Sears and Kmart closing another 40 stores -- here's where

Sears Holdings is shutting down another 40 stores as the once dominant player in retail struggles to survive in bankruptcy.
Employees at 29 Sears and 11 Kmart stores were told Thursday their locations would close in February, with liquidation sales to begin late next week, Sears said in a statement on its website. The shutdowns are in addition to the previously announced closure of 142 unprofitable stores, a process that's expected to be complete near the end of the year. (See the list of latest closures at the bottom of this story.)
In addition, the company, which is trying to stave off liquidation after filing for bankruptcy in mid-October, is expected to finish the closures of 46 money-losing stores this month.
A company spokesperson declined to comment on how many employees have been impacted.
All told, the closures would leave some 500 Sears and Kmart stores in operation. The number of stores had peaked in 2012 at 4,000, including its Sears Canada division that was later spun off.
As Sears Holdings explained in a filing Monday with the bankruptcy court: "Of the initial closing stores, 98 were unprofitable in fiscal year 2017 and 44 produced flat or marginal profits in fiscal year 2017 or are trending downwards in 2018 due to local market and competitive factors."
The company did not immediately return requests for further information, including the number of employees impacted. Fewer than 90,000 people still worked for Sears Holdings earlier this year, down from 350,000 in decades past.
Which stores are closing
Here are the 40 Sears and Kmart stores targeted for closure, according to the company's site:
Kmart
California
- Temecula: 26471 Ynez Road
Illinois
- Chicago: 3443 W. Addison
- Springfield: 3250 Clear Lake Road
Maine
- Waterville: 18 Elm Plaza
New York
- Huntington: 805 New York Ave.
Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia: 7101 Roosevelt Blvd.
- North Versailles: 1901 Lincoln Hwy.
Puerto Rico
- San German: Castro Perez Ave. (Pr 122)
- Guaynabo / San Juan: 100 Ave. San Patricio
- Caguas: Betamces 400, Las Catalinas Mall
Wisconsin
- Cudahy: 6077 S. Packard Ave.
Sears
Alaska
- Fairbanks: Airport Way
Arizona
- Phoenix: 4604 E. Cactus Road
California
- Santa Barbara: La Cumbre Plz.
Connecticut
- Meriden: 470 Lewis Ave.
Florida
- Boynton Beach: 801 N. Congress Ave.
- Jensen Beach: 3342 N.W. Federal Hwy. U.S. 1
Idaho
- Idaho Falls: 2300 E. 17th St.
Indiana
- Michigan City: Marquette Mall
Maryland
- Bethesda: 7103 Democracy Blvd.
Michigan
- Battle Creek: 5575 B Drive N.
Mississippi
- Meridian: 1740 Bonita Lakes Circle
- Tupelo: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road
North Carolina
- Winston-Salem: 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy.
Nebraska
- Grand Island: 3404 W. 13th St.
Nevada
- Las Vegas: 4355 Grand Canyon Dr.
New York
- Saratoga Springs: 3065 Route 50
- Watertown: 21182 Salmon Run Mall
Ohio
- Piqua: 987 E. Ash St.
Pennsylvania
- Reading / Wyomissing: 1665 State Hill Road
- Stroudsburg: 344 Stroud Mall
South Carolina
- Rock Hill: 2197 Dave Lyle Blvd.
Tennessee
- Memphis: Southland Mall
- Chattanooga: 401 Northgate Mall
- Maryville: 198 Foothills Mall
- Murfreesboro: 1720 Old Fort Pkwy.
Texas
- El Paso: 750 Sunland Park Dr.
- Longview: Longview Texas Mall
Virginia
- Glen Allen / Richmond: 10101 Brook Road
Wisconsin
- Janesville: 2500 Milton Ave.