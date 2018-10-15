Sears closing these 142 stores in bankruptcy filing and liquidation sale

Sears Holdings Corp. will attempt to turn around its now-bankrupt business with even fewer stores by the end of the year. The onetime dominant force in retail will close 142 unprofitable or underperforming Sears and Kmart stores in the next few months, with liquidation sales at those locations expected "in time for holiday shopping," Sears said in a statement announcing its bankruptcy filing.
The closings are in addition to the previously announced shutterings of 46 money-losing stores expected to be complete by next month, the retailer said. The latest list of closures includes 79 Sears stores and 63 Kmart outlets (Click here to see which stores are set to close, or see at bottom for a complete listing.)
As Sears Holdings explained in a filing Monday with the bankruptcy court: "Of the initial closing stores, 98 were unprofitable in fiscal year 2017 and 44 produced flat or marginal profits in fiscal year 2017 or are trending downwards in 2018 due to local market and competitive factors."
The company did not immediately return requests for further information, including the number of employees impacted. Fewer than 90,000 people still worked for Sears Holdings earlier this year, down from 350,000 in decades past.
As for consumers, Sears put a softer spin on its efforts at staying in business: "We announced that we will be conducting closing sales at a number of stores near the end of the year – in time for holiday shopping," the company said on its web site. "Other stores will be conducting sales and closing by November 2018."
The closures would leave roughly 700 Sears and Kmart stores in operation. The number of stores had peaked in 2012 at 4,000, including its Sears Canada division that was later spun off.
The company has racked up $6.26 billion in losses, excluding one-time events, since its last annual profit in 2010, according to Ken Perkins, who heads the research firm Retail Metrics LLC. It's had 11 years of straight annual drops in revenue. In its last fiscal year, it generated $16.7 billion in sales, down from more than $50 billion in 2008.
Billionaire hedge fund investor Edward Lampert remains chairman of Sears but is relinquishing his role as CEO, the duties of which would be shared by three executives, Sears said.
The bankruptcy filing came just before Sears would have had to repay $134 million in loans on Monday. It buys Sears some time, yet the strategy of cutting costs by closing stores -- the company has shut down more than 725 Sears and Kmart stores in the last two years alone -- has not worked so far.
"The problem in Sears' case is that it is a poor retailer," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, in a recent research note. "It has failed on every facet of retailing from assortment to service to merchandise to basic shopkeeping standards."
Analysts have predicted the company would face a "liquidity event" for several years, given its deteriorating financial state. Shoppers told a survey firm in 2016 they preferred shopping at Goodwill over Sears.
Which stores are closing
Here are the 142 Sears and Kmart stores targeted for closure, according to the company's site:
Kmart
Arkansas
- 2821 East Main St Russellville, AR 72801-9801
California
- 215 W Hanford/Armona Rd Lemoore, CA 93245-2302
- 1351 E Hatch Rd Modesto, CA 95351-5010
- 375 E Alessandro Blvd Riverside, CA 92508-2463
- 3247 W Noble Ave Visalia, CA 93277-1841
- 912 County Line Rd Delano, CA 93215-3823
- 2530 S Euclid Ave Ontario, CA 91762-6619
- 3968-A Missouri Flat Road Placerville, CA 95667-5240
Florida
- 900 N W 76 Boulevard Gainesville, FL 32606-6747
- 12350 Sw 8Th Street Miami, FL 33184-1510 (Goodwill)
Georgia
- 400 Crosstown Road Peachtree City, GA 30269-2915
- 6239 Turner Lake Road Covington, GA 30014-2064
Illinois
- 3701 Broadway St Quincy, IL 62301-3721 (Ruby Tuesday)
- 4210 N Harlem Ave Norridge, IL 60706-1277
- 5000 23Rd Ave Moline, IL 61265-4599
Indiana
- 430 W Ridge Rd Griffith, IN 46319-1095 (El Centro Mall)
- 723 3rd Ave Jasper, IN 47546-3639
Iowa
- 2803 E Kanesville Blvd Council Bluffs, IA 51503-1004
- 1111 N 2nd Cherokee, IA 51012-1287
- 2307 Superior Webster City, IA 50595-3165
Kansas
- 400 South Broadway Salina, KS 67401-4005
- 7836 State Ave Kansas City, KS 66112-2417
Kentucky
- 600 C W Stevens Blvd Grayson, KY 41143-1190
- Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127 Russell Springs, KY 42642-4559
Louisiana
- 7000 Veterans Memorial Metairie, LA 70003-4497
Maine
- 417 Main Street Madawaska, ME 04756-1197
Maryland
- 835 Solomons Island Rd N Prince Frederick, MD 20678-391
- 6163 Oxon Hill Road Oxon Hill, MD 20745-3108
Michigan
- 06600 M-66 North Charlevoix, MI 49720-9505
- 1025 M-24 Lake Orion, MI 48360-1429
Missouri
- 2901-5 N Belt Hwy St. Joseph, MO 64506-2006
- 7100 NW Prairie View Rd Kansas City, MO 64151-1630 (Zeller Auto Repair)
- 1 Flower Valley Shp Ctr Florissant, MO 63033-1644
New Jersey
- 779 Delsea Dr N Glassboro, NJ 08028-1435
New York
- 987 Route 6 Mahopac, NY 10541-1709
- 8363 Lewiston Road Batavia, NY 14020-1236
- 2590 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14304-1506
- 349 Orchard Park Rd West Seneca, NY 14224-2634
- 93 West Campbell Rd Schenectady, NY 12306-6800
North Carolina
- 1530 East Broad Street Statesville, NC 28625-4302
- 4500 Western Blvd Raleigh, NC 27606-1814 (Choice Auto Repair)
- 1001 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28806-3643
Ohio
- 15891 State Rt 170 East Liverpool, OH 43920-9633
- 17840 Bagley Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130-3401
Oregon
- 3955 S W Murray Blvd Beaverton, OR 97005-2316 (Glowing Greens LLC)
Pennsylvania
- 720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51 Pleasant Hills, PA 15236-4517
- 528 W Plank Road Altoona, PA 16602-2802
- 1502 South Fourth St Allentown, PA 18103-4949 (Floreff LLC & Nathan & Alison LLC)
- 1000 Nutt Rd Phoenixville, PA 19460-2200
- 1170 Mae Street Hummelstown, PA 17036-9185
- 100 Tarentum Rd New Kensington, PA 15068-4670
- 1180 Walnut Bottom Rd Carlisle, PA 17013-9160
- 3205 Lincoln Hwy Thorndale, PA 19372-1012
- 111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722 Matamoras, PA 18336-2115
South Carolina
- 129 West Butler Avenue Mauldin, SC 29662-2534 (Mauldin at Butler LLC)
- 2302 Cherry Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732-2165
Tennessee
- 6909 Maynardville Pike Ne Knoxville, TN 37918-5325
Virginia
- 6364 Springfield Plaza Springfield, VA 22150-3431
- 118 Waller Mill Rd Williamsburg, VA 23185-2946 (New Oriental Crafts LLC)
- 2712 W Main St Waynesboro, VA 22980-1618
Washington
- 1001 E Sunset Drive Bellingham, WA 98226-3510
West Virginia
- 1701 4Th Ave W Charleston, WV 25387-2415
Wyoming
- 4000 East 2nd Street Casper, WY 82609-2385
Sears
Alabama
- 1001 Rainbow Dr Gadsden, AL 35901-5376
Arizona
- 2250 El Mercado Loop Sierra Vista, AZ 85635-5204
- 3150 S 4Th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364-8104
- 6515 E Southern Ave Mesa/East, AZ 85206-3711
- 7611 W Thomas Rd Phoenix-Desert Sky, AZ 85033-5433
- 3177 Chandler Village Dr Chandler, AZ 85226
California
- 1700 Stoneridge Dr Pleasanton, CA 94588 (Lands' End)
- 100 Santa Rosa Plz Santa Rosa, CA 95401-6381 (Lands' End)
- 3333 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626-1811 (Lands' End)
- 1011 W Olive Ave Merced, CA 95348-2422
- 5901 Florin Rd Florin, CA 95823-2302
- 3751 S Dogwood Ave El Centro, CA 92243
- 100 Vintage Faire Mall Modesto, CA 95356-0559
- 100 Los Cerritos Mall Cerritos, CA 90703-5421
- 1401 N Montebello Blvd Montebello, CA 90640-2584
- 3001 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93304-4145
Colorado
10785 W Colfax Ave Lakewood, CO 80215-3807
7001 S University Blvd Centennial, CO 80122-1599 (Lands' End)
Connecticut
- 1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095 Milford, CT 06460- (Lands' End)
- 850 Hartford Tnpk Waterford, CT 06385- (Lands' End Inc.)
Florida
- 733 N Highway 231 Panama City, FL 32405-5302
- 300 Mary Esther Blvd Mry Est/Ft Wltn Bch, FL 32569-1693
- 1050 S Babcock St Melbourne, FL 32901-3022
- 3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500 Lakeland, FL 33809-3824
- 303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd W Bradenton, FL 34205-7991
- 3100 Sw College Rd Ste 300 Ocala, FL 34474-8449
Idaho
- 460 N Milwaukee St Boise, ID 83704-9122
Illinois
- 3340 Mall Loop Dr Joliet, IL 60431-1057
Indiana
- 1251 Us Highway 31 N Greenwood, IN 46142-4503
- 6780 W Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46241-2999
- 3401 S Us Highway 41 Terre Haute, IN 47802-4154
Kentucky
- 4807 Outer Loop Louisville-Okolona, KY 40219-3200
- 2625 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104-4477
Maryland
- 15700 Emerald Way Bowie, MD 20716-2200
- 400 N Center St Westminster, MD 21157-5140
- 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044-3341 (Lands' End)
Massachusetts
- 1235 Worcester Rd & Natick, MA 01760 (Lands' End)
Michigan
- 900 Briarwood Cir Ann Arbor, MI 48108-1618 (Lands' End)
- 2100 Southfield Rd Lincoln Park, MI 48146-2250
Minnesota
- 425 Rice St St Paul, MN 55103-2123
- 12431 Wayzata Blvd Minnetonka, MN 55305-1925 (Lands' End)
Nevada
- 1245 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014-8740
New Hampshire
- 50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74 Portsmouth, NH 03801-2858 (Lands' End)
New Jersey
- 1500 Highway 35 Middletown, NJ 07748-1831 (Lands' End)
- 1750 Deptford Center Rd Deptford, NJ 08096-5282 (Lands' End)
New Mexico
- 6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700 Coronado, NM 87110-3447
New York
- 75 W Route 59 Ste 100 Nanuet, NY 10954-2701 (Lands' End)
- 1111 Franklin Ave Garden City, NY 11530-1617 (Lands' End)
- 600 Lee Blvd Yorktown Hts, NY 10598-1142
- Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd Lakewood, NY 14750
North Carolina
- 703 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro, NC 27534-3444
- 400 Cross Creek Mall Fayetteville, NC 28303-7244
- 11033 Carolina Place Pkwy Pineville, NC 28134-8370 (Lands' End)
Ohio
- 5320 Youngstown Rd Niles, OH 44446
Oklahoma
- 6929 S Memorial Dr Tulsa Woodland Hls, OK 74133-2035
- 9800 Sw Washington Square Rd Washington Sq, OR 97223-4455 (Lands' End)
- 3201 W Main St Norman, OK 73072-4847
Oregon
- 827 Lancaster Dr Ne Salem (Lancaster), OR 97301-2929
Pennsylvania
- 880 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15223-1319
- 5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129 Dubois, PA 15801-3304
- 100 Neshaminy Mall Bensalem/ Crnwls Hts, PA 19020-1607
- 2300 E Lincoln Hwy Langhrn /Oxford Vly, PA 19047-1824 (Lands' End)
Tennessee
- 7600H Kingston Pike West Town, TN 37919-5604 (Lands' End)
- 2800 N Germantown Prkway Cordova, TN 38133 (Lands' End)
- 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Clarksville, TN 37040-5011
- 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37421-6006
Texas
7508 N Navarro St Victoria, TX 77904-2654
2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy Austin/Barton Creek, TX 78746-8101
3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd Southwest Ctr, TX 75237-2504
2501 Irving Mall Irving, TX 75062-5161
6301 Nw Loop 410 Ingram, TX 78238-3824
1000 E 41st Austin, TX 78751-4859
6002 Slide Rd Lubbock, TX 79414-8555
2002 S Expy 83 Harlingen, TX 78552
2605 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034-9434
Virginia
- 100 Newmarket Fair Mall Hampton, VA 23605-1406
Washington
- 3500 S Meridian Ste 900 Puyallup, WA 98373-3722
West Virginia
- 9520 Mall Rd Westover/Morgantown, WV 26501-8524
Wyoming
- 701 Se Wyoming Blvd Casper, WY 82609-4213