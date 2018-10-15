Sears closing these 142 stores in bankruptcy filing and liquidation sale

Sears Holdings Corp. will attempt to turn around its now-bankrupt business with even fewer stores by the end of the year. The onetime dominant force in retail will close 142 unprofitable or underperforming Sears and Kmart stores in the next few months, with liquidation sales at those locations expected "in time for holiday shopping," Sears said in a statement announcing its bankruptcy filing.

The closings are in addition to the previously announced shutterings of 46 money-losing stores expected to be complete by next month, the retailer said. The latest list of closures includes 79 Sears stores and 63 Kmart outlets (Click here to see which stores are set to close, or see at bottom for a complete listing.)

As Sears Holdings explained in a filing Monday with the bankruptcy court: "Of the initial closing stores, 98 were unprofitable in fiscal year 2017 and 44 produced flat or marginal profits in fiscal year 2017 or are trending downwards in 2018 due to local market and competitive factors."

The company did not immediately return requests for further information, including the number of employees impacted. Fewer than 90,000 people still worked for Sears Holdings earlier this year, down from 350,000 in decades past.



As for consumers, Sears put a softer spin on its efforts at staying in business: "We announced that we will be conducting closing sales at a number of stores near the end of the year – in time for holiday shopping," the company said on its web site. "Other stores will be conducting sales and closing by November 2018."

The closures would leave roughly 700 Sears and Kmart stores in operation. The number of stores had peaked in 2012 at 4,000, including its Sears Canada division that was later spun off.

The company has racked up $6.26 billion in losses, excluding one-time events, since its last annual profit in 2010, according to Ken Perkins, who heads the research firm Retail Metrics LLC. It's had 11 years of straight annual drops in revenue. In its last fiscal year, it generated $16.7 billion in sales, down from more than $50 billion in 2008.

Billionaire hedge fund investor Edward Lampert remains chairman of Sears but is relinquishing his role as CEO, the duties of which would be shared by three executives, Sears said.

The bankruptcy filing came just before Sears would have had to repay $134 million in loans on Monday. It buys Sears some time, yet the strategy of cutting costs by closing stores -- the company has shut down more than 725 Sears and Kmart stores in the last two years alone -- has not worked so far.

"The problem in Sears' case is that it is a poor retailer," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, in a recent research note. "It has failed on every facet of retailing from assortment to service to merchandise to basic shopkeeping standards."

Analysts have predicted the company would face a "liquidity event" for several years, given its deteriorating financial state. Shoppers told a survey firm in 2016 they preferred shopping at Goodwill over Sears.

Which stores are closing

Here are the 142 Sears and Kmart stores targeted for closure, according to the company's site:

Kmart

Arkansas



2821 East Main St Russellville, AR 72801-9801

California



215 W Hanford/Armona Rd Lemoore, CA 93245-2302



1351 E Hatch Rd Modesto, CA 95351-5010



375 E Alessandro Blvd Riverside, CA 92508-2463



3247 W Noble Ave Visalia, CA 93277-1841



912 County Line Rd Delano, CA 93215-3823



2530 S Euclid Ave Ontario, CA 91762-6619



3968-A Missouri Flat Road Placerville, CA 95667-5240





Florida

900 N W 76 Boulevard Gainesville, FL 32606-6747



12350 Sw 8Th Street Miami, FL 33184-1510 (Goodwill)





Georgia

400 Crosstown Road Peachtree City, GA 30269-2915



6239 Turner Lake Road Covington, GA 30014-2064





Illinois

3701 Broadway St Quincy, IL 62301-3721 (Ruby Tuesday)



4210 N Harlem Ave Norridge, IL 60706-1277



5000 23Rd Ave Moline, IL 61265-4599





Indiana

430 W Ridge Rd Griffith, IN 46319-1095 (El Centro Mall)



723 3rd Ave Jasper, IN 47546-3639





Iowa

2803 E Kanesville Blvd Council Bluffs, IA 51503-1004



1111 N 2nd Cherokee, IA 51012-1287



2307 Superior Webster City, IA 50595-3165





Kansas

400 South Broadway Salina, KS 67401-4005



7836 State Ave Kansas City, KS 66112-2417





Kentucky

600 C W Stevens Blvd Grayson, KY 41143-1190



Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127 Russell Springs, KY 42642-4559





Louisiana

7000 Veterans Memorial Metairie, LA 70003-4497





Maine

417 Main Street Madawaska, ME 04756-1197





Maryland

835 Solomons Island Rd N Prince Frederick, MD 20678-391



6163 Oxon Hill Road Oxon Hill, MD 20745-3108





Michigan

06600 M-66 North Charlevoix, MI 49720-9505



1025 M-24 Lake Orion, MI 48360-1429





Missouri

2901-5 N Belt Hwy St. Joseph, MO 64506-2006



7100 NW Prairie View Rd Kansas City, MO 64151-1630 (Zeller Auto Repair)



1 Flower Valley Shp Ctr Florissant, MO 63033-1644





New Jersey

779 Delsea Dr N Glassboro, NJ 08028-1435





New York

987 Route 6 Mahopac, NY 10541-1709



8363 Lewiston Road Batavia, NY 14020-1236



2590 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14304-1506



349 Orchard Park Rd West Seneca, NY 14224-2634



93 West Campbell Rd Schenectady, NY 12306-6800





North Carolina

1530 East Broad Street Statesville, NC 28625-4302



4500 Western Blvd Raleigh, NC 27606-1814 (Choice Auto Repair)



1001 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28806-3643





Ohio

15891 State Rt 170 East Liverpool, OH 43920-9633



17840 Bagley Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130-3401





Oregon

3955 S W Murray Blvd Beaverton, OR 97005-2316 (Glowing Greens LLC)





Pennsylvania

720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51 Pleasant Hills, PA 15236-4517



528 W Plank Road Altoona, PA 16602-2802



1502 South Fourth St Allentown, PA 18103-4949 (Floreff LLC & Nathan & Alison LLC)



1000 Nutt Rd Phoenixville, PA 19460-2200



1170 Mae Street Hummelstown, PA 17036-9185



100 Tarentum Rd New Kensington, PA 15068-4670



1180 Walnut Bottom Rd Carlisle, PA 17013-9160



3205 Lincoln Hwy Thorndale, PA 19372-1012



111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722 Matamoras, PA 18336-2115





South Carolina

129 West Butler Avenue Mauldin, SC 29662-2534 (Mauldin at Butler LLC)



2302 Cherry Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732-2165





Tennessee

6909 Maynardville Pike Ne Knoxville, TN 37918-5325





Virginia

6364 Springfield Plaza Springfield, VA 22150-3431



118 Waller Mill Rd Williamsburg, VA 23185-2946 (New Oriental Crafts LLC)



2712 W Main St Waynesboro, VA 22980-1618





Washington

1001 E Sunset Drive Bellingham, WA 98226-3510





West Virginia

1701 4Th Ave W Charleston, WV 25387-2415





Wyoming

4000 East 2nd Street Casper, WY 82609-2385

Sears

Alabama

1001 Rainbow Dr Gadsden, AL 35901-5376



Arizona

2250 El Mercado Loop Sierra Vista, AZ 85635-5204



3150 S 4Th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364-8104



6515 E Southern Ave Mesa/East, AZ 85206-3711



7611 W Thomas Rd Phoenix-Desert Sky, AZ 85033-5433



3177 Chandler Village Dr Chandler, AZ 85226





California

1700 Stoneridge Dr Pleasanton, CA 94588 (Lands' End)



100 Santa Rosa Plz Santa Rosa, CA 95401-6381 (Lands' End)



3333 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626-1811 (Lands' End)



1011 W Olive Ave Merced, CA 95348-2422



5901 Florin Rd Florin, CA 95823-2302



3751 S Dogwood Ave El Centro, CA 92243



100 Vintage Faire Mall Modesto, CA 95356-0559



100 Los Cerritos Mall Cerritos, CA 90703-5421



1401 N Montebello Blvd Montebello, CA 90640-2584



3001 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93304-4145





Colorado

10785 W Colfax Ave Lakewood, CO 80215-3807

7001 S University Blvd Centennial, CO 80122-1599 (Lands' End)



Connecticut

1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095 Milford, CT 06460- (Lands' End)



850 Hartford Tnpk Waterford, CT 06385- (Lands' End Inc.)





Florida

733 N Highway 231 Panama City, FL 32405-5302



300 Mary Esther Blvd Mry Est/Ft Wltn Bch, FL 32569-1693



1050 S Babcock St Melbourne, FL 32901-3022



3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500 Lakeland, FL 33809-3824



303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd W Bradenton, FL 34205-7991



3100 Sw College Rd Ste 300 Ocala, FL 34474-8449





Idaho

460 N Milwaukee St Boise, ID 83704-9122





Illinois

3340 Mall Loop Dr Joliet, IL 60431-1057





Indiana

1251 Us Highway 31 N Greenwood, IN 46142-4503



6780 W Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46241-2999



3401 S Us Highway 41 Terre Haute, IN 47802-4154





Kentucky

4807 Outer Loop Louisville-Okolona, KY 40219-3200



2625 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104-4477





Maryland

15700 Emerald Way Bowie, MD 20716-2200



400 N Center St Westminster, MD 21157-5140



10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044-3341 (Lands' End)





Massachusetts

1235 Worcester Rd & Natick, MA 01760 (Lands' End)





Michigan

900 Briarwood Cir Ann Arbor, MI 48108-1618 (Lands' End)



2100 Southfield Rd Lincoln Park, MI 48146-2250





Minnesota

425 Rice St St Paul, MN 55103-2123



12431 Wayzata Blvd Minnetonka, MN 55305-1925 (Lands' End)





Nevada

1245 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014-8740





New Hampshire

50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74 Portsmouth, NH 03801-2858 (Lands' End)





New Jersey

1500 Highway 35 Middletown, NJ 07748-1831 (Lands' End)



1750 Deptford Center Rd Deptford, NJ 08096-5282 (Lands' End)





New Mexico

6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700 Coronado, NM 87110-3447





New York

75 W Route 59 Ste 100 Nanuet, NY 10954-2701 (Lands' End)



1111 Franklin Ave Garden City, NY 11530-1617 (Lands' End)



600 Lee Blvd Yorktown Hts, NY 10598-1142



Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd Lakewood, NY 14750





North Carolina

703 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro, NC 27534-3444



400 Cross Creek Mall Fayetteville, NC 28303-7244



11033 Carolina Place Pkwy Pineville, NC 28134-8370 (Lands' End)





Ohio

5320 Youngstown Rd Niles, OH 44446





Oklahoma

6929 S Memorial Dr Tulsa Woodland Hls, OK 74133-2035



9800 Sw Washington Square Rd Washington Sq, OR 97223-4455 (Lands' End)



3201 W Main St Norman, OK 73072-4847





Oregon

827 Lancaster Dr Ne Salem (Lancaster), OR 97301-2929





Pennsylvania

880 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15223-1319



5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129 Dubois, PA 15801-3304



100 Neshaminy Mall Bensalem/ Crnwls Hts, PA 19020-1607



2300 E Lincoln Hwy Langhrn /Oxford Vly, PA 19047-1824 (Lands' End)





Tennessee

7600H Kingston Pike West Town, TN 37919-5604 (Lands' End)



2800 N Germantown Prkway Cordova, TN 38133 (Lands' End)



2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Clarksville, TN 37040-5011



2100 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37421-6006





Texas

7508 N Navarro St Victoria, TX 77904-2654

2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy Austin/Barton Creek, TX 78746-8101

3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd Southwest Ctr, TX 75237-2504

2501 Irving Mall Irving, TX 75062-5161

6301 Nw Loop 410 Ingram, TX 78238-3824

1000 E 41st Austin, TX 78751-4859

6002 Slide Rd Lubbock, TX 79414-8555

2002 S Expy 83 Harlingen, TX 78552

2605 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034-9434



Virginia

100 Newmarket Fair Mall Hampton, VA 23605-1406





Washington

3500 S Meridian Ste 900 Puyallup, WA 98373-3722





West Virginia

9520 Mall Rd Westover/Morgantown, WV 26501-8524





Wyoming