Sean Connery, Oscar winner and legendary James Bond star, has died at 90

Sean Connery, best known for his role as the iconic James Bond, has died at the age of 90, according to a statement from Eon Productions, which produces the Bond films.

His son, Jason Connery, told BBC News that his father died in his sleep while in the Bahamas. He had been "unwell for some time."

"I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, tweeted Saturday morning in reaction to the news. "Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons."

"It was a privilege to have known Sean," Sturgeon continued. "When I last spoke to him it was clear even then that his health was failing - but the voice, the spirit and the passion that we all loved so well were still there. I will miss him. Scotland will miss him. The world will miss him."

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli released a statement Saturday on Connery's death.

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — 'The name's Bond... James Bond' — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

Thomas Sean Connery was born on August 25, 1930 in Edinburgh, Scotland. He joined the Royal Navy as a teenager and was discharged three years later. He was a bodybuilder, entering the Mr. Universe competition in 1953, before his career in the entertainment industry took off.

The Scottish actor was the first to bring 007 to the big screen, portraying the legendary spy in seven of the series' most popular films.

In 1962, the first Bond film, "Dr. No," turned him into an international star, and he reprised the role in "From Russia with Love," Goldfinger," "Thunderball," "You Only Live Twice," Diamonds are Forever" and Never Say Never Again."

"Sean Connery's style, grace and sheer magnetism brought Ian Fleming's character of James Bond to life," Eon productions said Saturday. "It was Connery's interpretation of 007 that helped establish the foundation of success upon which the entire James Bond series has been built."

Connery won the 1988 Oscar for best supporting actor for his role as an Irish cop in "The Untouchables." He has also been awarded several Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

His films also include "Marnie," "Highlander," "Murder on the Orient Express," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and "The Hunt for Red October."

In 1999, Connery received a lifetime achievement award in the United States with a Kennedy Center Honor. The same year, People magazine named Connery the Sexiest Man of the Century.

Connery was devoted to his home country, using his fame to push for the re-establishment of a Scottish parliament. Also in 1999, he addressed the first session of the reconvened body.

Connery talked to 60 Minutes in 1999 about being typecast as Bond and working to differentiate himself from the role.

"There's really only so much you can do in terms of trying to change their view of something," Connery said on "Bond" fans. "I just found it became very limiting."

"I did it basically for myself. To get a change of job, a change of position, a change of way of seeing things and doing things."

In 2000, Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to the arts. In 2008, after retiring, Connery published his autobiography, "Being a Scot," co-written with Murray Grigor.

Connery is survived by his wife Micheline Roquebrune, whom he married in 1975, and his son, Jason Connery, from his marriage to his first wife Diane Cilento.