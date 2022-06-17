1.4 million electric panels recalled due to burn and fire risks

Schneider Electric USA is recalling 1.4 million circuit breaker boxes sold at home improvement and hardware stores nationwide because they can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards.

The recall involves Square D QO Plug-On Neutral Load Centers installed in homes, recreational vehicles and commercial establishments, including restaurants, manufacturing plants and warehouses, the company stated in a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission.

Recalled indoor load center boxes. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Lexington, Kentucky-based Schneider has received one report of a loose wire, it said.

The recalled equipment was sold online and across the U.S. at stores including Home Depot, Lowe's and Menards from February 2020 through January 2022. The product retailed for between $90 and $1,660, according to the company. And additional 289,000 of the units were sold in Canada.

Recalled indoor load center (catalog number QOC16UF). U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall includes boxes manufactured in the U.S. between February 2020 and January 20222 with date codes between 200561 and 220233. Circuit-breaker boxes with covers that were made between December 2019 and March 2022 are also included in the recall.

The company is directly contacting all known buyers of the recalled product. Those that purchased the panels should contact Schneider to have their load centers inspected to determine if replacement or repair is needed.

Consumers can contact Schneider Electric toll-free at (888) 778-2733 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday, online at www.se.com/us/qoloadcenter-safetyrecallnotice or at www.se.com/us/en/ (click on Recall Safety Notice for more information).