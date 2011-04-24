Schieffer: A softy for weddings, even royal ones

Here comes the bride! Another royal wedding is upon us.

I can't decide who's more excited about this - the royal couple, little girls everywhere, or television executives who are already counting the real dollars the big ratings promise.

I'm not talking about any of my bosses, of course, but a lot of TV executives.

Even I - one who shares Thomas Jefferson's view of kings and queens - even I will probably watch some of it.

Put aside that I believe the whole idea of citizens paying royalty for the privilege of bowing to them is about as silly as people paying money to hear a lecture by Charlie Sheen. But people do.

Even so, I still enjoy a good wedding.

I've actually paid for a couple myself - nothing like what we'll see in London, but fairly major productions. We actually had a director of transportation at one of ours, but it was money happily well-spent.

So yes, I'll be watching. I'm convinced every wedding brings out the best and worst in all involved, and I like to keep score on whether best or worst is winning. Besides they are always a learning experience.

For example, the Washington Post passed on a report from Splash News that candid photos of bride-to-be Kate Middleton are bringing a higher price than photos of Lady Gaga.

Now who'd a thought it?

But never mind, I'm a softy for weddings and I usually shed a tear but probably not this time.

This time I'll just be smiling because as it unfolds in all its glory, I will be reminded this is not OUR prince and princess, it's theirs - the Brits' - and they are paying for the whole thing..

Thank you, Thomas Jefferson. I'm really fine with that.