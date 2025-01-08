Satellite videos show explosive growth of California fires from space

Timelapse satellite video taken from space shows the rapid expansion of the California wildfires, offering a harrowing look at how quickly the blazes exploded over the last two days amid powerful winds.

Footage published by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere shows an aerial view of the Palisades Fire breaking out Tuesday morning along the coast in Los Angeles County. With winds reaching 40 mph or even higher, the flames quickly spread and grew exponentially throughout the day, prompting thousands of evacuations.

The Palisades Fire ignites in the Pacific Palisades, just west of Los Angeles.



Southern California is experiencing strong Santa Ana winds and is under critical fire weather conditions today. pic.twitter.com/WrwydoJaov — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) January 7, 2025

A second wildfire, the Eaton Fire, ignited Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena, a community in northern Los Angeles County. The fire has caused at least five deaths and a "number of significant injuries," according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

A dire situation is unfolding tonight as wildfires rage in Southern California.



Communities continue to be significantly impacted by the Palisades and Eaton Fires. pic.twitter.com/75nPVo24l6 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) January 8, 2025

Another satellite timelapse posted overnight shows the fires continuing to spread.

Both fires had scorched thousands of acres by Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire continue their rapid growth near Los Angeles as both have scorched over 10,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/hxmotUY7lB — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) January 8, 2025