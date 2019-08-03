"We must come out of the shadows": Saoirse Kennedy Hill's uncle honors her commitment to mental health awareness

Patrick J. Kennedy took to Twitter Friday to honor the memory of his niece, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, by championing her commitment to mental health awareness. Ted Kennedy's son referenced an op-ed Hill wrote for her high school newspaper about struggling with depression.

Kennedy tweeted a heartfelt message encouraging others to read Hill's words. "Saoirse's sincere account of her depression is a powerful reminder of how so many people suffer alone and feel isolated," Kennedy wrote.

Feel what she felt. Do whatever you can from your position in life to stop the isolation, the stigma, and the devastating lack of acknowledgement that often leads to tragedy. Families across the nation, including ours, are suffering. We must come out of the shadows. — Patrick J. Kennedy (@PJK4brainhealth) August 2, 2019

He asked readers to "feel what she felt" and requested that those suffering from depression "come out of the shadows."

"Do whatever you can from your position in life to stop the isolation, the stigma, and the devastating lack of acknowledgment that often leads to tragedy," Kennedy tweeted. He also quoted parts of Hill's writing.

“If someone confides in you, try not to say, ‘It’s all in your mind,’ or ‘lighten up,’ or, my personal favorite, ‘Happiness is a choice.’ No, it’s really not.” — Patrick J. Kennedy (@PJK4brainhealth) August 2, 2019

The 22-year-old granddaughter of Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy, was found dead Thursday at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Police are investigating but a cause of death has not been announced.