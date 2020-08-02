Finnish prime minister marries longtime partner

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced Sunday that she had married her longtime partner and former Finnish soccer player, Markus Räikkönen. The pair have been together 16 years and have a 2-year-old daughter together, the government said.

Marin, a Social Democrat, posted an announcement on Instagram and wrote "of all the people, you're right for me" to Räikkönen.

Finland's government tweeted a wedding photo of Marin and Räikkönen at Kesäranta, the official prime minister's residence. According to the government's website, the couple's family close friends and family attended, according to The Associated Press.

Marin, 34, was the youngest head of state when she was elected in December 2019, although she has since been overtaken by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who turns 34 later this month.