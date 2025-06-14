1 wounded in shooting during "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City, police say

One person was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening that occurred during a "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City, Utah, officials said.

Salt Lake City police said in a post to social media that the shooting was "possibly associated with the demonstration."

The victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and a person of interest was in custody, police said. No further details were provided, and the circumstances that led up to the shooting were unclear. Police said about 10,000 people had been taking part in the protest.

"This remains a very fluid situation," police said.

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox in a social media post called the shooting "a deeply troubling act of violence" that "has no place in our public square."

"My heart is broken for everyone impacted tonight," Cox wrote in a follow up post. "Thank you to the thousands of protestors who exercised their constitutional rights in the right way tonight."

Tens of thousands of people took part in "No Kings" demonstrations in cities nationwide Saturday to protest against the Trump administration and its policies.

The protests were designed to coincide with President Trump's military parade, which was held Saturday in Washington, D.C., to honor the 250th anniversary of the Army.

The rallies were largely peaceful. However, in downtown Los Angeles, police issued a dispersal order late Saturday afternoon after demonstrators allegedly started throwing objects at law enforcement, prompting the LAPD and L.A. County Sheriff's deputies to deploy smoke and flash-bangs, and utilize tear gas.

L.A. has been at the center of a dispute between local and state California officials and the White House over federal immigration enforcement tactics after Mr. Trump last weekend deployed the National Guard and the Marines to respond to protests that were taking place over numerous raids that have been conducted in the L.A. area by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.