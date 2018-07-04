U.K. police confirm two people were poisoned with same nerve agent as ex-spy

British police said Wednesday that two people found unconscious over the weekend were poisoned by Novichok, the same nerve agent as ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. The pair were found Saturday in Amesbury, which is located about eight miles away from Salisbury, where Skripal and his daughter were believed to have been poisoned.

The two new victims were still in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

Police say no on else has presented with the same symptoms, according to BBC News. There was "nothing in their background" to suggest the pair were targeted, police said.

Counterterrorism officials are now leading the investigation, according to BBC News.

British officials have said the Skripals were poisoned with a nerve agent developed in Soviet times and that it must have come from Russia. Russian officials complain that Britain hasn't presented evidence to back up the accusation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.