Woman charged with 3 murders in 3 days labeled a serial killer by police in Canada

A woman described by police as a serial killer was arrested and charged on Friday with three murders from earlier in the week in Toronto, Niagara Falls and another Canadian city. The grisly attacks spanned three days from Tuesday to Thursday.

"She is a serial killer," Niagara Regional Police Chief Bill Fordy told reporters when asked if the label was fitting.

Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, was arrested at a suburban Toronto hotel after police linked the killings, determining the suspect's description matched in each case. Police said detectives are also trying to identify a woman who was seen on CCTV footage on Tuesday buying clothing that Kauldhar had in her possession at the time of her arrest.

Police are seen outside the residence of alleged serial killer Sabrina Kauldhar in Toronto, Oct. 4, 2024. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Kauldhar faces murder charges in the deaths of a 60-year-old woman in her Toronto home, a 47-year-old man at a Niagara Falls park and a 77-year-old man in a Hamilton, Ontario, parking lot.

Investigators told AFP the first victim in Toronto, who was found with "visible trauma" to the body, was known to her assailant.

Fordy said the suspect is believed to have randomly targeted her victims in Hamilton and Niagara Falls, identified by police as Mario Bilich and Lance Cunningham.

The two men "were both going about their business and we believe that they were random attacks," Fordy said.

Police came across Cunningham in Niagara Falls after responding to emergency calls about a disturbance. He was pronounced dead at the park.

Cunningham's wife, Kim, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that they have a 13-year-old daughter together.

"He did not deserve this," she said in an email to the outlet. "I want my husband back."

Bilich — a retired schoolteacher who was allegedly followed by the suspect to his vehicle in a Hamilton parking lot — suffered "significant injuries consistent with stab wounds," police said in a statement. He later died in a hospital.

"Investigators were able to link the Hamilton homicide to the recent murder in John Allen Park in Niagara Falls, determining the suspect matched the description in both cases," police said. "An additional link was made to the active homicide investigation from October 1 in Toronto."