Ryan Ferguson, wrongfully convicted in 2001 Missouri killing, awarded over $43M by judge

By
Alex Sundby
Senior Editor
Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
Alex Sundby
Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

A Missouri judge has ordered an insurance company to pay more than $43 million to a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and incarcerated for nearly a decade.

In 2004, Ryan Ferguson was arrested in the 2001 killing of a newspaper sports editor in Columbia, Missouri, and he was convicted the following year. His 2005 conviction was vacated in 2013 after a key witness who had testified against Ferguson said he wasn't involved in the killing. Prosecutors decided against trying Ferguson again.

Ferguson took Columbia and a group of police officers to court in 2014 with a federal civil rights lawsuit, and he was awarded $11 million, according to court documents.

Ryan Ferguson is photographed Dec. 2, 2010, at the Jefferson City Correctional Center, in Jefferson City, Missouri. Keith Myers/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

According to insurance trade publication Insurance Business, Ferguson took legal action against the city's insurer, St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Travelers insurance company, because the officers could only pay $2.7 million. 

Ferguson's fight against the company spent years in state court. The officers also joined the lawsuit, claiming they experienced stress when the insurer wouldn't pay out, according to KMIZ-TV in Columbia. 

In November, a jury sided with Ferguson, and Judge Cotton Walker awarded more than $43.8 million to the plaintiffs on Monday, according to court documents.

"He was thrilled," Ferguson's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, told KMIZ-TV about her client's reaction. "It was close, not entirely comparable, to when I got to tell him that, you know, the appellate court had overturned his conviction and he was going to be released. But this is a close second."

The officers will get a percentage of the award, Zellner told the station.

CBS News has reached out to Travelers insurance company for comment.

