Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court this week

Washington — The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, the court announced. The late justice will also lie in state in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The Supreme Court said a casket carrying Ginsburg's body will arrive in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning, after which her family, friends and fellow justices will attend a private ceremony in the court's Great Hall. Following the ceremony, Ginsburg will lie in repose at the top of the Supreme Court's steps for a public outdoor viewing. The Supreme Court building has been closed to the public since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg's former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers, lining the front steps when her casket arrives at the court, and Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers. Ginsburg's casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which held President Abraham Lincoln's casket.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

After lying in repose at the Supreme Court, Ginsburg's body will lie in state in the Capitol on Friday, Pelosi announced. A formal ceremony for invited guests will also be held.

A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery next week, the Supreme Court said.

Ginsburg died Friday at 87 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She served on the Supreme Court for 27 years and was a pioneer for women's equality across her legal career.

It's unclear whether proceedings at the Supreme Court and the U.S. Capitol will impact when President Trump names a replacement for Ginsburg. The president told Fox News in an interview Monday that he does not intend to announce his Supreme Court nominee until after funeral services for the late justice as a show of respect and suggested he would do so Friday or Saturday.