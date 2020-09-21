Trump says Supreme Court announcement coming Friday or Saturday

Washington — President Trump said Monday he intends to announce who he will nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on either Friday or Saturday, waiting until late in the week to allow for funeral services for the justice to be held.

"I'm going to make a decision on either Friday or Saturday," Mr. Trump said in an interview on "Fox & Friends." "I will announce it either Friday or Saturday, and then the work begins."

The president said the White House should wait to announce a nominee until after funeral services "in all due respect" to Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, the anchor of the Supreme Court's liberal wing, died Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Her death sent shockwaves throughout the nation, with thousands flocking to the Supreme Court to pay homage to the late justice, who was a pioneer for women's rights.



Following news of Ginsburg's death, Mr. Trump said he would name a nominee to fill her seat this week and said his pick would be a woman. He urged the Senate to move swiftly to confirm his pick, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged Mr. Trump's nominee would receive a vote on the Senate floor.

Under consideration to fill the Supreme Court vacancy are Judges Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Barbara Lagoa of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Allison Jones Rushing of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Mr. Trump said his short list consists of four or five candidates, though he would not reveal the other two contenders.

Mr. Trump praised Lagoa, who was the first Hispanic woman to serve on the Florida Supreme Court before she was appointed to the federal bench, calling her "excellent" and a "terrific woman."

He also noted that she is from Florida, which will be a key state for Mr. Trump as he seeks reelection.

"We love Florida," Mr. Trump said.

The president effectively confirmed Rushing is on his short list, as he referenced one candidate who is 38 years old and could therefore serve on the Supreme Court for several decades. If Rushing is his nominee and is confirmed by the Senate, she would be the youngest member of the high court.

Ginsburg's death swiftly kicked off a bruising fight over confirmation of a successor, and Senate Democrats are urging Republicans not to move forward with filling her seat until after the inauguration, as the election is 43 days away. Democrats cite Republicans' decision in 2016 to block the confirmation of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. Garland was nominated by President Barack Obama to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, but the GOP-controlled Senate opted not to hold a confirmation hearing due to the presidential election.

But McConnell argued that 2020 is different than 2016, as the same party — the GOP — controls the White House and the Senate.

Mr. Trump urged the Senate to act quickly and confirm his nominee before the election November 3.

"I think it should be voted on and done before the election," he said. "I think that would be good for the Republican Party, and I think it would be good for everybody to get it over with because it's always controversial."

Mr. Trump said most of the women he is weighing are young and have gone through the confirmation process "very recently."