Trump orders all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump has ordered flags on all U.S. federal buildings to be flown at half-staff until the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is interred, the White House announced on Friday evening.

In the proclamation order, Mr. Trump called Ginsburg a "trailblazer, not only in the field of law, but in the history of our country."

"Her legacy and contribution to American history will never be forgotten," Mr. Trump said, saying that flags would be lowered to half-staff as a "mark of respect" for Ginsburg.

He said Ginsburg "epitomized powerful yet respectful argument; that you can disagree with someone without being disagreeable to them."

"Justice Ginsburg's work helped bring about greater equality for women, secure rights for the disabled, and will continue to influence our Nation for generations to come," the president said in his proclamation order. "In addition to her quick mind, she brought flair to the bench with her stylish jabots and her warm friendships among colleagues, even those with whom she often disagreed, most notably with the late Justice Antonin Scalia."

The Supreme Court announced Ginsburg's death at age 87 on Friday evening. Mr. Trump told reporters "she led an amazing life" when informed of Ginsburg's death.

"She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that," Mr. Trump said Friday evening.

A large crowd of people gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court on Friday night to honor Ginsburg. Well-wishers left flowers and signs and broke into applause and songs, and the American flag outside the Supreme Court was lowered to half-mast.

Multiple White House sources confirmed to CBS News on Friday that Mr. Trump is expected to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg, even if he is not reelected. He is expected to do everything he can to fill this seat and expand on his legacy of appointing conservative judges to federal courts.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also announced Friday night that he will move forward on filling Ginsburg's now-vacant seat.

"President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell said in a statement on Friday evening.