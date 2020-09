Ginsburg's death ushers new battle into chaotic 2020 election cycle Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. While tributes from across the nation poured in over the icon's death, a partisan battle over who will fill her seat on the court is threatening to take center stage during an already highly-contentious election year. Ed O'Keefe and Paula Reid join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss what will unfold.