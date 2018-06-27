Russian pop star with ties to Trump trolls U.S. election saga in music video

Donald Trump in a hotel room with bikini-clad beauty contestants, a suspicious-looking suitcase changing hands, Ivanka Trump clinking glasses with Hillary Clinton — all under the gaze of security agents. That's all in a music video by a Russian pop star named in the U.S. investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Singer Emin Agalarov, whose family has business ties to Trump, helped arrange a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr. in 2016. The Agalarov family name has since popped up in a dossier on Mr. Trump compiled by former British intelligence officer, Christopher Steele, which was later turned over to U.S. intelligence.

The dossier claims that Emin's father Araz, a developer, had been closely involved with Mr. Trump during his visits to Russia and "would know most of the details of what the Republican presidential candidate had got up to there." Araz was previously invovled with Mr. Trump in hosting the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

The music video for his song, "Got Me Good," features the lookalikes of nearly all the key figures making the headlines in Washington -- including members of the Trump family, Hillary Clinton, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, adult film star Stormy Daniels and even North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

His ties to Mr. Trump go back well before the 2016 election. The president sent a personal message to the recording artist on his 35th birthday, which Emin re-posted after Mr. Trump's election win and is featured in his latest music video.

Mr. Trump even appeared in a previous music video for one of Agalarov's top hits, "In Another Life," back in 2013.

The video, which was shot when Mr. Trump was in Russia for the Miss Universe Pageant, features Mr. Trump firing Agalarov for seemingly daydreaming about pageant contestants, a nod to Mr. Trump's former stint on reality television, "The Apprentice."

Representatives for Agalarov could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.