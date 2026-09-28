Russian strikes on Ukraine kill at least 7, including woman at Kyiv's National Academy of Sciences

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia's round-the-clock bombardment of targets in Ukraine killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others, officials said Monday.

Moscow's forces pounded apartment buildings, offices, data centers and a building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in downtown Kyiv in a brazen daytime attack.

CBS News' Aidan Stretch was forced to take shelter again due to more incoming Russian weapons not long after he arrived Monday at the scene of the strike on the science academy.

Fire and smoke rise from the Academy of Sciences of Ukraine building in Kyiv after it was struck by a Russian drone, Sept. 28, 2026. Friedemann Kohler/picture alliance/Getty

The attacks followed a week of diplomatic efforts at the United Nations to get traction for negotiations on ending Moscow's full-scale invasion that began 4½ years ago.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated Monday that the chances of making speedy headway on forging a peace settlement were bleak after recent Ukrainian attacks, including during recent parliamentary elections in Russia.

"Ukraine will have to pay a price for the actions that have taken place in recent months," Peskov told reporters. "That is happening right now."

On Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a fiery speech to the U.N. General Assembly that "Europe is doing everything it can to thwart peace talks in which the Trump administration is interested," seeking, as Moscow has done throughout the war, to portray a rift within the NATO alliance.

Russian drone attacks across eastern Ukraine

Russian drone attacks on the Kyiv region killed four people and wounded eight, officials said.

A woman was killed in a Russian strike on Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district on Monday afternoon, the Kyiv city military administration said. The strike hit the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, the latest cultural landmark in the capital to be damaged. Russian forces also hit a pharmaceutical company and gas stations in Kyiv.

Emergency services work at the scene after a Russian drone struck the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, in Kyiv's central Shevchenkivskyi district, Sept. 28, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty

One drone struck an office center in central Dnipro during working hours Monday, killing three people and wounding at least 12, local authorities said.

A Russian strike on a nine-story apartment building in the northeast city of Kharkiv wounded 43 people, including 11 children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Four people, including two teenage girls, were hurt when a Russian drone struck a residential area in northern Ukraine's Chernihiv region on Sunday evening, said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces struck two data centers in Kyiv, as well as gas stations in the Ukrainian capital. A distribution hub belonging to the Nova Poshta postal service was struck in the southern city of Odesa, it said.

The Russian military also hit a cargo ship in the Black Sea and another one in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, the ministry said. The strikes aim to curb Ukraine's grain exports, though they may also create food shortages in countries that rely on Ukrainian imports.

The Russian aerial attacks regularly hit civilian areas. Moscow claims it targets only military-related sites.

Ukraine claims small gains along entrenched front lines

Battlefield positions have changed little since last year, in part because swarms of drones severely restrict troop movements, but Kyiv's forces launched a recent offensive, code-named Operation Vivaldi, on part of the 800-mile front line.

Ukraine's Third Army Corps said Monday it had recaptured another 20 square miles from the Russians, bringing the total to 68 square miles since the offensive began several months ago.

The corps said that in order to break through Russian defenses, it converted Soviet-era BTR-60 armored personnel carriers into kamikaze vehicles that blew up the strongest Russian fortifications. The operation has also used ground robots to attack Russian positions.

The claimed breakthroughs came in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, which the bigger Russian army has been trying in vain to conquer.

Russian officials made no immediate comment on the Ukrainian claim.

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said Russian troops captured the villages of Novovodiane in the Donetsk region and Ulanove in the northern Sumy region.

It was not possible to independently verify the claims.

Zelenskyy said long-range strikes on Russian soil hit two defense plants in the Tula and Voronezh regions and oil facilities in the Krasnodar region, all in southern and western Russia.

Ukraine's long-range drones have repeatedly targeted Russian fuel depots and industrial plants that are a mainstay of Moscow's economy and war effort.

Ukrainian drone attacks overnight started fires at three infrastructure facilities in Russia's Krasnodar region, local emergency officials said Monday, without identifying the locations.

Russia's Defense Ministry said air defenses downed 254 Ukrainian drones overnight.