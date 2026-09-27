Madonna wins 2026 MTV VMAs Artist of the Year, Taylor Swift accepts Artist Director Honor

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards wowed audiences on Sunday night as Madonna brought out high-energy dance numbers and Taylor Swift made history.

Here are the highlights from the 2026 VMAs.

Madonna performs with Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX

Madonna took the VMAs stage at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, her first time peforming at the award show in over 20 years, announcing: "It's mother."

She opened the show with newly iconic imagery from her recent album, "Confessions II," including green lasers and hordes of cameras following her and Sabrina Carpenter around.

Sabrina Carpenter at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

The two performed "Bring Your Love" together, which later won the Best Collaboration award, before Madonna transitioned into another dance-fueled club number, "Danceteria" with Charli XCX. The performance featured appearances from several stars who had cameos in "Confessions II — The Film," including Debi Mazar and Julia Garner.

Madonna later took home Artist of the Year.

Charli XCX at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Dolly Parton

Kacey Musgraves performs at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Matthew Taplinger/CBS via Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Dolly Parton on Sunday after the VMAs played a short video of the late country music superstar. Musgraves sang "I Will Always Love You," a song Parton released in 1974 that took on a second life when it was later recorded by the late Whitney Houston.

Parton, one of the most groundbreaking and successful musicians in the history of country music, died last month after a brief battle with cancer.

LISA performs "SaWaDiKa"

LISA performs onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

K-Pop star LISA performed her new single "SaWaDiKa" in the song's TV debut. Part of the performance included the singer riding in the front of Thailand's iconic tuk-tuk taxi.

Earlier in the night, she accepted the Best Pop award for "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi."

Nirvana accepts Video Vanguard award

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear of Nirvana accept the Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The surviving members of genre-defining grunge band Nirvana were given the Video Vanguard award, recognizing their contribution to the form.

The tribute included archival footage of late frontman Kurt Cobain discussing the process behind the making of several of the band's videos, including "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "Come As You Are" and "Heart-Shaped Box"

Taylor Swift makes VMAs history, debuts "Patient Zero" music video

The VMAs also brought a milestone for Taylor Swift, who was given the VMAs' first-ever Artist Director Honor, which organizers said recognizes artists "whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling."

Swift thanked her fans and everyone she has ever collaborated with on her music videos. She then premiered the music video for her new single "Patient Zero," which stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.

Taylor Swift accepts the Artist Director Honor onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The new accolade made Swift the show's most-awarded artist ever. She was previously tied with Beyoncé, who has 30 Moon Persons.

Swift also won Video of the Year and was nominated in 10 other categories. Swift paid tribute to Parton in her acceptance speech for the final award of the evening.