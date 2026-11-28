Russian drone attacks killed at least 10 civilians across Ukraine on Saturday, officials said, while Russia reported it had downed a near-record number of Ukrainian drones overnight.

Seven people were killed and seven others wounded in a Russian attack on an enterprise in Nizhyn, in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, the State Emergency Service said. In Kyiv, a woman was killed and at least four others were wounded, local authorities said.

In Russian-occupied Ukraine, a nurse and a driver were killed and two others were wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a hospital vehicle in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, according to the Kremlin-installed authorities. They said that the front-line hospital's chief physician was among those hurt.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has formally annexed and tried to fully occupy.

Russia downs near-record number of drones

Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday morning its forces shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight — one of the highest numbers reported since the start of the war. It did not say how many were launched or how many reached their targets.

Over eight hours, 123 Ukrainian drones were shot down approaching Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported. He said a total of 462 drones had approached the wider Moscow region since Friday evening and most had been suppressed.

Gov. Yury Slyusar said Saturday that over 50 drones were shot down over Russia's southern Rostov region, including over the city of Novoshakhtinsk — home to a major oil refinery.

He did not immediately specify what was hit or whether there was damage. But several Russian and Ukrainian news channels on Telegram claimed that some of the drones struck the refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, some 12 miles from the Ukrainian border, and caused a large fire.

In Russia's Samara region farther east, Ukrainian drones attacked "industrial facilities" overnight, Gov. Vladislav Fedorishchev said. He did not specify which facilities, but said the attack had been repelled and caused no deaths or injuries. He did not immediately comment on any damage.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels claimed that drones struck the junction of four oil pipelines in the region. The Samara production and dispatch station, which they said was targeted for a second time this month, is part of a transport network operated by Russia's state-owned oil giant Transneft.

In Russia's western Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, nine people were wounded when a drone struck a company bus, Gov. Yegor Kovalchuk said.

More civilians wounded in Ukraine

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed or suppressed 141 out of 162 Russian drones launched overnight, Ukraine's air force said.

Three other people were wounded in a Russian attack overnight on the city of Bila Tserkva near Kyiv, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Russian forces also struck a combined heat and power plant in Bila Tserkva Saturday afternoon, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said, along with an electrical substation in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a "critical infrastructure facility" had been hit and warned of possible power and water disruptions in parts of the city.

Ukraine has for months accused Russia of a concerted onslaught on its power grid — including substations and overhead power lines — that Kyiv says aims to deprive civilians of light, heating and running water as winter approaches.

Ukraine has used its domestically produced long-range weapons to hit back at targets in Russia, and it also struck a Russian naval vessel docked at a port in Libya with sea drones last weekend.