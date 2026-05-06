Rudy Giuliani out of ICU after hospitalization for pneumonia

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has left the intensive care unit, his spokesperson said, after being hospitalized with pneumonia.

Giuliani "will spend some time recovering before leaving the hospital," spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement, adding: "The mayor and his family appreciate the outpouring of love and prayers sent his way."

Giuliani had been hospitalized in critical condition earlier this week, his spokesperson said Sunday. Goodman said Giuliani was previously diagnosed with restrictive airway disease, which he said was a result of his proximity to the collapsed World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

"This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition," Goodman said Monday.

Giuliani rose to prominence in the 1980s, when he worked as Manhattan's top federal prosecutor and oversaw a slate of high-profile cases against Mafia leaders. He then served as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001, and was best-known for presiding over the local response to the Sept. 11 terror attacks, earning the moniker, "America's mayor." Giuliani later ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008.

Giuliani eventually became a close ally and personal attorney to President Trump, and was one of the most prominent figures in Mr. Trump's efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. During the period after the election, Giuliani repeated baseless claims about voter fraud and gave a raucous speech at a D.C. rally hours before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Giuliani has argued his speech had no connection to the violence later that day.

As a result of those efforts, Giuliani was disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., after a New York court found he spread "demonstrably false and misleading statements" to courts, lawmakers and the public. Giuliani also declared bankruptcy after being found liable for $148 million for spreading falsehoods about Georgia election workers.

Giuliani and others tied to the false elector scheme were pardoned by Mr. Trump in November 2025, though the pardon does not protect against state charges, which Giuliani faced in Georgia and Arizona. A Georgia judge dismissed that case late last year.