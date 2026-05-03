Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in critical condition, spokesperson says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized and is in "critical but stable condition," his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, said in a statement Sunday.

"Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same strength now," Goodman said. "We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani."

There was no immediate reason given for the 81-year-old's hospitalization.

Giuliani last year suffered broken vertebrae along with "multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg" after a car he was riding in was struck from behind while on the highway in Manchester, New Hampshire, spokesperson Michael Ragusa said at the time.

Giuliani rose to fame in the 1980s and '90s in New York City as a prosecutor before being elected mayor. He was serving in that role when the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks occurred, thrusting him into the national spotlight. After two terms as mayor, he dabbled in national politics, including a run for president in 2008.

Giuliani later became a close ally of President Trump in his first run for office in 2016, and was a key figure in Mr. Trump's efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. He was one of the most prominent figures spreading conspiracy theories targeting the ballot counters and voting machines in that election.

Giuliani was disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C. and he declared bankruptcy after being found liable for $148 million for spreading falsehoods about Georgia election workers.

Giuliani and others tied to the false elector scheme were pardoned by Mr. Trump in November 2025, though the pardon does not protect against state charges, which Giuliani faced in Georgia and Arizona.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.