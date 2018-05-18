What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be like as a royal couple?

It's been a whirlwind of media attention, speculation, and anticipation since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement was announced last November. Luckily, according to CBS News contributor Tina Brown, Markle is better suited to handle the limelight than Harry's previous girlfriends.

"Unfortunately the royals have a history of not being very good at preparing other people for the massive spotlight of entering the family. I think that one of the things that Harry loves about Meghan, frankly, is that because she's an actress, because she's a star, this is not fazing her. You know, he got really tired of all those ex-girlfriends really saying 'I can't handle this.' Which I understand from their point of view, but from his point of view it's, well, you might not be able to handle this, but it's my life and you have to be able to handle it. And she can," Brown told "CBS This Morning" on Friday.

Markle, who is expected to break tradition in a number of ways on Saturday, will speak at the reception. It's something that's never been done before.

"I think that Meghan is already breaking with that mold which says that, you know, a wife has to be in the background. She's not going to be in the background and she is a woman of independence," Brown said. "She's not going to stand there and simper, she's going to say something."

It was just last September that Harry and Meghan made their first official public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto. The sporting event for wounded troops, created by Prince Harry, is close to his heart. Since the games began in 2014, more than 1,400 hundred service members have participated from more than 15 countries.

Sir Keith Mills, chairman of the Invictus Games and the Royal Foundation, told "CBS This Morning," "I think he has very strong values. In fact, I think they both have very strong values. Those values are going to be very important as they move through their life. I think they both recognize they're in a very special, privileged position and they really want to use that to improve their lives of others. And the Royal Foundation, which I also chair for Prince Harry and for Prince William, takes on lots and lots of different challenges. Over their lives, that's going to be a very important part of what they do."

"Tomorrow is going to be sensational," he added.