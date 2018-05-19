How to watch the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In one of the most anticipated celebrations of the year, CBS News will bring extensive and live coverage of the royal wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle starting at 4 a.m. ET (9 a.m. GMT) on Saturday, May 19. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King and "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier will anchor the coverage from Windsor Castle. The coverage will be televised and streamed live on CBSN.

Royal wedding

When: Saturday, May 19, 2018, coverage begins 4 a.m. ET Where: Windsor Castle Watch live on CBS Stream live on CBSN, as well as CBS News' social media platforms

In addition to the morning broadcast, CBS News will also present a two-hour primetime special called "Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," which will air Saturday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The special will recap the events of the day and take viewers into the modern marriage and its impact on the monarchy.

How did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet?

The couple was set up on a blind date by an unnamed mutual friend in July 2016. "It was through her and then we met once, then twice, back-to-back -- two dates in London last July," Harry said in a BBC interview after their engagement in November 2017. "Then it was I think three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come join me in Botswana and we camped out together under the stars for five days."

Will the royal wedding be televised in the U.S.?

Yes, you'll be able to watch CBS News' extensive coverage on television and multiple streaming platforms, starting at 4 a.m. ET.

What time does the royal wedding start?

Prince Harry and Prince William will arrive at St. George's Chapel around 6:45 a.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. local time (GMT). Queen Elizabeth will arrive around 6:55 a.m. ET, 11:55 a.m. local time, immediately followed by the bride, Meghan Markle. The marriage ceremony at begins at 7 a.m. ET, 12 p.m. local time.

How old are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry is 33 years old, and Meghan Markle is 36 years old.