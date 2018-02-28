Royal couples make their first joint appearance at charity event

Unusually cold and snowy weather didn't stop Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from leaving their cottage on Kensington Palace grounds to join Prince William and pregnant wife, Kate, across town in Central London for their first join appearance together Wednesday morning, reports CBS News' Roxana Saberi. The four young royals spoke at an event highlighting the work of the Royal Foundation, setup by the two princes in 2011 to support their charities of choice.

After Meghan marries Harry in May she'll join their royal highnesses as the foundation's fourth patron. When the royal trio officially becomes a royal quartet, Meghan said she'll bring issues like gender equality to the table.

"You'll often hear people say, 'we are helping women find their voices,' and I fundamentally disagree with that, because women don't need to find a voice, they have a voice and they need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen," Markle said at the event.

The foundation supports 14 charities tackling issues like mental health and wildlife conservation. But before Meghan can share the workload she something else to take care of.

"I guess we wait a couple of months and then we can hit the ground running, but up until then I'm pretty excited," Meghan said. Added husband-to-be Harry, "Wedding to plan first."