Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts ahead of wedding

NEW YORK — Kensington Palace confirmed Tuesday that Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle has shut down her social media accounts in line with royal tradition. Last April, Markle also shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

The American actress closed her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The palace said Markle "is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years" but "she has not used these accounts for some time." No worries, though, for royal watchers. Kensington Palace has accounts of its own.

Word of the change came after the couple visited a community radio station in Brixton that trains youngsters in media skills. Hundreds of people lined the streets to welcome them. It was the couple's second official event together since they announced their engagement in November.

In November, Markle said she was at peace with leaving her acting career. She said, "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter."

She added that she feels satisfied with her work on the long-running TV series "Suits." Markle said, "Keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years, so we're very, very fortunate to have that kind of longevity on a series and once we hit the 100th episode mark, I felt, 'I've ticked this box.'" The show hit its 100th episode in August.

The Los Angeles-born actress and the queen's grandson will marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.