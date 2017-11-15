Roy Moore faces another woman accusing him of sexual misconduct

Roy Moore, the GOP Senate candidate in Alabama, faces another woman accusing him of sexual misconduct. She says that in the early 1990s, he grabbed her buttocks during a meeting at his law office.

Tina Johnson, who was 28 years old in 1991, told AL.com, that she went to Moore's law office in Gadsden, Alabama with her mother.

"He kept commenting on my looks, telling me how pretty I was, how nice I looked," Johnson told the news outlet. "He was saying that my eyes were beautiful."

She said she was at Moore's office to sign over custody of her 12-year-old son at the time to her mother, who was inside the room during the meeting. After her mom left the room when the meeting ended, Johnson says Moore came up behind her and groped her, grabbing her buttocks.

"He didn't pinch it; he grabbed it," Johnson said. She says she didn't tell her mother about it at the time, but later confided in a sister.

Moore was married at the time, the report noted. The news outlet found court documents from 1992 that confirmed the custody transfer, the report said.

AL.com also reported on another incident involving a different young woman in 1982. In that case, then-17-year-old Kelly Harrison Thorp says she was approached by Moore while she was working as a hostess at a Red Lobster. He asked her if she would go out with him.

"I just kind of said, 'Do you know how old I am?'" she told AL.com. "And he said, 'Yeah. I go out with girls your age all the time.'"

This comes after five other women have accused Moore, now 70, of sexual misconduct when they were younger and he was a single man in his 30s, including a woman who says he initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 years old and another woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Moore's attorney raised questions Wednesday evening about the authenticity of a signature alleged by one accusers to be Moore's inscription in her yearbook in the 1970s.