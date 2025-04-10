Oklahoma woman stole $1.5 million from elderly women in romance scams, officials say

An Oklahoma woman who used online romance scams to steal $1.5 million has been charged with laundering money, police said Thursday.

Christine Joan Echohawk, 53, allegedly targeted four elderly women ranging in age from 64 to 79, according to a news release from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond. The women, who do not live in Oklahoma, believed they were in a romantic relationship with a man and were sending the funds to him.

Echohawk allegedly began speaking with the first victim in April 2023, calling herself "Edward Lotts" and saying the money was needed to pay off a debt that would allow "Lotts" to receive a $2 million payment, according to an affidavit. Echohawk allegedly told the woman they could move in together once the money was released, and the victim sold her paid-off home to send Echohawk $600,000.

In January 2024, local law enforcement confronted Echohawk about suspected criminal activity, Drummond's office said. She told police that she was transferring money for someone she was involved with romantically online. Echohawk allegedly took a short hiatus from the scams after the police contact, prosecutors said.

In a second instance in October 2024, Echohawk allegedly convinced a woman she was "Jason Morris," who needed money to buy supplies and fuel for an oil tanker in Turkey, the affidavit said. That victim allegedly sent over $100,000 in Apple gift cards, cash and money wires.

In July 2024, Echohawk allegedly told a third victim that she was "Glenn Goddard" and that they had known each other since college, according to the affidavit. The victim was convinced to pay $250,000 "for expenses related to a financial portfolio he was sending her from Syria," the affidavit said. The funds were sent via gift cards, cash and a cashier's check.

Echohawk allegedly used the name "Jason Morris" again while speaking with the fourth victim. Echohawk allegedly told the victim that the money would pay for an alleged oil vessel in Alaska that needed fuel to return to shore, the affidavit said, and that they could move in together once the payment was received and the ship was docked. That victim sent $40,000 in Apple gift cards and $170,000 in two wire transfers.

Drummond's office received a tip about one of those wire payments in late December: MidFirst Bank, where Echohawk had allegedly opened an account in October 2024, suspected senior-fraud activity after intercepting the payment. When the payment was intercepted, Echohawk allegedly contacted the victim and told her to lie about the purpose of the funds, according to the affidavit. The victim did so.

After receiving the payments, Echohawk would allegedly convert them to cryptocurrency and send the payments to an unidentified suspect, Drummond said. In her January 2024 interview with local police, Echohawk said she was sending the money to a man she identified as Maurice Deniro. The affidavit indicates that officials believe the name is an alias.

The Attorney General's Office's Consumer Protection Unit investigated the case and discovered the alleged incidents. In late March, Echohawk was interviewed by two agents from the Office of the Attorney General. Echohawk "opened the interview by asking if she paid back individuals who sent her money, would it 'all go away,'" one of the agents noted in the affidavit.

During the interview, Echohawk also admitted to receiving cash, checks, electronic money transfers and other such items of monetary value since 2023, according to the affidavit.

Echohawk was arrested on Monday, April 7. She faces four counts of unlawful use of criminal proceeds, or money laundering, and one count of using a computer to violate state statutes. The charges carry a combined sentence of 24 to 62 years in prison, Drummond said, and up to $260,000 in fines. As of Thursday, Echohawk remains in custody at the Pawnee County Jail.

"These types of scams that target seniors are especially egregious," Drummond said in a news release announcing the arrest. "I applaud the work of my Consumer Protection Unit to fight for these victims and to hold accountable their alleged perpetrator."