Robert Mueller indicts Trump associate Roger Stone

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone has been arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury, the special counsel's office announced Friday morning.

The indictment, unsealed Friday, includes seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering, according to the special counsel's office. Stone is expected to make his first appearance in federal court Friday at 11 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to the indictment, during the the summer of 2016, Stone spoke to senior Trump campaign officials about "Organization 1," unnamed in the indictment, and information it might have that would damage Hillary Clinton's rival presidential campaign. The indictment claims Stone was contacted by senior Trump campaign officials to inquire about future releases the organization might have.

Jerome Corsi, an associate of Stone's, has alleged that Stone attempted to find out what information WikiLeaks had that could prove damaging to Clinton. WikiLeaks is not named in the indictment of Stone.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 1, 2016, "Person 2" sent Stone text messages that said, 'big news Wednesday . . . now pretend u don't know me . . . Hillary's campaign will die this week.'"

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any ties to Trump associates.

CBS News has reached out to Stone's attorneys for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

— CBS News correspondent Paula Reid contributed to this report