Jerome Corsi: "They may come in right here and indict me"

Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi believes he remains a target of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, he said in an interview airing on CBSN's "Red & Blue" Tuesday.

Asked whether he wakes up every day thinking he'll be indicted, Corsi replied, "They may come in right here and indict me. They may come in on Christmas Day."

The former Washington bureau chief of the conspiracy website InfoWars says the FBI visited his stepson's residence Tuesday looking for information about Corsi's home computer systems and emails. Corsi has been under scrutiny as government investigators try to determine how Trump campaign associate Roger Stone appeared to have advance knowledge of WikiLeaks' release of stolen Democratic Party emails.

On August 2, 2016, "Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps," Corsi wrote in an email to Roger Stone, President Trump's sometime political adviser. "One shortly after I'm back. 2nd in Oct. Impact planned to be very damaging." On Oct. 7, leading up to the November elections, WikiLeaks began releasing a trove of emails hacked from Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's computer.

Over this past weekend Corsi, a 72-year-old Harvard-educated avowed conspiracy theorist, filed a lawsuit against the special counsel's office alleging that investigators have been illegally searching his phone records and leaking grand jury information.

But at the same time Corsi admitted sharing information with the president's legal team about what Robert Mueller's investigators wanted to know and about his interactions with them before the grand jury. Corsi has a joint defense agreement with President Trump's legal team, but he denies that the White House had been feeding him information.

"I wanted this to be one way," Corsi told CBS News. "I wanted President Trump's attorneys through my attorney to know what it was like, what I was going through, so they could see from the inside what the Mueller operation was like."

Why would he want to do that?

"Because a) I support Donald Trump, and b) I thought this was coming rapidly to the conclusion, this was a politically biased and I think criminally conducted investigation," Corsi replied.

Last week, investigators accused Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen of lying to Congress after he spoke with White House staff and legal counsel to the president.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has also been accused of lying about his contacts with senior Trump administration officials after he agreed to a plea deal with the special counsel.