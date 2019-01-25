Trump responds to Roger Stone indictment

President Trump took to Twitter to react to the arrest and indictment of his longtime ally Roger Stone, claiming "Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better."

The president, as he has in the past, blasted special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as a "Witch Hunt." Stone was arrested pre-dawn from his house in Florida. Stone has been indicted on seven counts related to alleged false statements and obstruction related to the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee by Russian government actors.

"Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there?"

CNN was the only news outlet there, and the cable network said journalists had noticed unusual activity at the grand jury in D.C. Thursday and decided to fly to Florida to stake out Stone's home.

Stone appeared in federal court in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Friday morning. He was released by the judge on a $250,000 bond. His travel is restricted between Florida, New York and Washington, D.C. for court appearances.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dismissed the idea that Stone's indictment is related to the White House. "This has nothing to do with the president and certainly nothing to do with the White House, this has something that has to do solely with that individual and not something that affects us here in this building," she said on CNN Friday.

Another former Trump associate, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, also appeared in court on Friday as part of the special counsel's investigation.