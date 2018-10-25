Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in NYC

A suspicious package was sent to actor Robert De Niro Thursday morning in New York, CBS News has learned. Sources say the package is similar to ones that were sent Wednesday to several high-profile politicians and CNN, which contained "potentially destructive" devices.

Streets are closed down in the Tribeca area of Manhattan as police investigate.

The package was discovered a day after a sprawling investigation unfolded as authorities scrambled to respond to a series of suspicious packages. The Secret Service intercepted two packages that were addressed to former President Obama's home in Washington and Bill and Hillary Clinton's residence in Westchester County, New York.

Another package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan at the New York City offices of CNN, prompting CNN's bureau and the Time Warner Center to evacuate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.