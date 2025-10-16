Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna pushes resolution calling for ICE, CBP reforms amid immigration crackdown

Washington — Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California is introducing a resolution in the House calling for stricter standards of conduct for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, citing what he describes as "lawless" enforcement tactics during recent federal crackdowns.

The resolution, cosponsored by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and Reps. Jonathan Jackson and Jasmine Crockett, urges the Department of Homeland Security to require ICE and CBP personnel to wear body cameras, display visible identification and stop wearing facial coverings except in cases of immediate safety threats. It also calls for transferring oversight of ICE to the Justice Department and creating independent civilian review boards to investigate enforcement actions.

"This is about respecting law enforcement as professionals, but having high professional standards," Khanna told CBS News. "We should hold ICE officers to the same level of transparency and accountability we expect of police officers or FBI agents."

The resolution, set to be introduced Friday, is unlikely to advance in the GOP-controlled lower chamber, where Republicans have strongly backed the Trump administration's immigrant enforcement operations and resisted new restrictions on federal agents. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed over the summer included roughly $170 billion for immigration enforcement and border security efforts, including $75 billion for ICE.

Khanna's proposal follows weeks of heightened tension over Operation Midway Blitz, a Trump administration initiative that has led to more than 1,500 arrests across Illinois and neighboring states. Immigration operations have drawn scrutiny after reports of masked agents, unmarked vehicles and violent encounters involving civilians and journalists.

On Tuesday, federal agents deployed tear gas during an attempted arrest on Chicago's Southeast Side, prompting clashes with residents and local police. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis ordered immigration officers operating in the area to wear body cameras, saying she was "a little startled" after seeing reports of tear gas and force used against protesters. "I live in Chicago," Ellis said. "And I'm not blind."

House Speaker Mike Johnson defended federal immigration officers earlier this week, saying he has "not seen them cross the line yet." Johnson told reporters that "ICE and the valiant, brave, patriotic Americans who step up to serve in these dangerous law enforcement positions deserve our respect and our support," adding that Republicans "stand for law enforcement."

Khanna's resolution references recent incidents in Chicago and similar tactics in Los Angeles and New York, warning that the use of masks and unmarked vehicles "fuels impersonation of immigration officers" and undermines public trust. He said he hopes to build a coalition that includes libertarian-leaning Republicans and members of the Freedom Caucus who "understand the importance of not having government overreach."

On Thursday, DHS defended its officers, saying federal agents have faced escalating assaults. "CBP Officers and Agents are facing a barrage of assaults including incidents involving thrown rocks, bricks, and other dangerous objects that can cause serious injury to law enforcement personnel or members of the public," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. She added that officers "are authorized to defend themselves and others" and that DHS "reviews all uses of force thoroughly and takes its legal and operational responsibilities seriously."

The department has said assaults against ICE agents have risen more than 1,000% this year, though it has not released data supporting that figure.

Khanna said his resolution aims to restore public confidence while ensuring officer safety.

"I unequivocally condemn the threats and violence against ICE agents," he said. "They are law enforcement officials doing a job, and there should be no intimidation or threats. This will make sure that Americans' constitutional rights are protected and the constitutional rights of immigrants are protected."