Watch CBS News
HealthWatch

Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled nationwide due to labeling error on some packages

By
Sara Moniuszko
Reporter, Lifestyle & Wellness
Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking and trending news for CBS News' HealthWatch.
Read Full Bio
Sara Moniuszko
Edited By Paula Cohen

/ CBS News

Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company of Ritz crackers, is recalling four carton sizes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches due to incorrect labeling that could lead to allergic reactions. 

The affected cartons, which were manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide, include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as "cheese" even though they may be a peanut butter variety, according to federal health officials.

In an alert, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted that people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts could be at risk of "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product."

The recalled products include: 

8-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

  • UPC: 0 44000 88210 5
  • Best When Used By Dates: 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25 — "AE" Plant Code Only (located on top of package)

20-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

  • UPC: 0 44000 07584 2
  • Best When Used By Dates: 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25 and 2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26 — "AE" Plant Code Only
ritz-recall.jpg
One of the recalled Ritz products. RITZ/Nabisco

40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

  • UPC: 0 44000 07819 5
  • Best When Used By Dates:  1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25 and 2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26 — "AM" Plant Code Only

20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton

  • UPC: 0 44000 08095 2
  • Best When Used By Dates: 2 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25 — "RJ" Plant Code Only

Images of each product can be found on the FDA's alert page.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses, but health officials advise those with a peanut allergy to not eat these products and discard them. 

No other Ritz cracker varieties or other Mondelēz Global LLC products are affected by this recall. 

Sara Moniuszko

Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking and trending news for CBS News' HealthWatch.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.