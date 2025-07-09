Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled nationwide due to labeling error on some packages

Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company of Ritz crackers, is recalling four carton sizes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches due to incorrect labeling that could lead to allergic reactions.

The affected cartons, which were manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide, include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as "cheese" even though they may be a peanut butter variety, according to federal health officials.

In an alert, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted that people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts could be at risk of "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product."

The recalled products include:

8-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

UPC: 0 44000 88210 5

Best When Used By Dates: 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25 — "AE" Plant Code Only (located on top of package)

20-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

UPC: 0 44000 07584 2

Best When Used By Dates: 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25 and 2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26 — "AE" Plant Code Only

One of the recalled Ritz products. RITZ/Nabisco

40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

UPC: 0 44000 07819 5

Best When Used By Dates: 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25 and 2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26 — "AM" Plant Code Only

20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton

UPC: 0 44000 08095 2

Best When Used By Dates: 2 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25 — "RJ" Plant Code Only

Images of each product can be found on the FDA's alert page.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses, but health officials advise those with a peanut allergy to not eat these products and discard them.

No other Ritz cracker varieties or other Mondelēz Global LLC products are affected by this recall.