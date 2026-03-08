Watch CBS News
Rihanna's Beverly Hills home hit by gunfire; suspect arrested, LAPD says

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

A person was arrested on Sunday for firing multiple shots at the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna, Los Angeles Police Department officials say. 

Officers were sent to the area at around 1:15 p.m. after learning of shots being fired, according to the LAPD. Upon arrival, they located a suspect and took them into custody without further incident. 

No injuries were reported and the weapon used in the shooting was recovered by police, LAPD officials said. 

An LAPD official confirmed with CBS LA that the home targeted in the incident belongs to Rihanna. 

It's unclear if anyone was home at the time of the shooting. 

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, rose to fame in the early 2000s with mega-hits like "Pon de Replay" and "Umbrella." Since then, she has turned her successful music career into a business empire under her brand Fenty, which now specializes in cosmetics, fashion and lingerie. She has been with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, since 2020, and they share three children. She famously announced her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

