Officer shot dead outside Dallas, suspect in custody after standoff

RICHARDSON, Texas -- A police officer was fatally shot, another person was wounded and the suspected gunman was taken into custody after being barricaded in an apartment in suburban Dallas Wednesday night, authorities said. CBS DFW reports the standoff lasted about four hours.

Police say the incident began about 7 p.m. Wednesday as the officer was checking on a report of a disturbance at the apartment complex in Richardson, Texas. The officer was taken to a hospital in nearby Plano. About three hours later, Richardson police reported that he had died.

We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

The hearts and soul of Texas mourn with you. Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves. May God rest his soul. And may his legacy live on in others' service. #txlege #BackTheBlue https://t.co/oEetBYgN6x — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 8, 2018

Richardson police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Perlich said the condition of the wounded person wasn't immediately known. That person is a civilian, says CBS DFW.

Perlich said the suspect remained inside the apartment and officers had him cornered.

There were subsequent multiple reports of what sound like gunshots, CBS DFW says, adding that others in the apartment complex were told to shelter in place as the standoff continued.

The officer who died was 37, and was shot in the neck, the station adds.