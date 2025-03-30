Richard Chamberlain, star of "Shogun" and "The Thorn Birds," dies at 90

Legendary television actor Richard Chamberlain, known as the king of the miniseries for his roles in "Shogun" and "The Thorn Birds," has died at the age of 90, his publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CBS News.

The actor died Saturday, March 29, in Waimanalo, Hawai'i of complications following a stroke. He was two days shy of his 91st birthday.

"Our beloved Richard is with the angles now," his longtime partner, Martin Rabbett, said in a statement. "He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure."

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 19: Actor Richard Chamberlain attends the premiere of "Twin Peaks" at Ace Hotel on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Jason LaVeris

Born George Richard Chamberlain on March 31, 1934 in Beverly Hills, California, he attended Beverly Hills High and later Pomona College, where he graduated with a degree in art. After a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea, Chamberlain launched his career when he earned his first TV appearance as a guest spot on Alfred Hitchcock "Presents."

The role that put him on the map was the lead in the TV show "Dr. Kildare," which earned Chamberlain the first of three Golden Globes in his career.

He went on to star in notable films including "Petulia," The Three Musketeers," "The Music Lovers," and Peter Weir's "The Last Wave."

RICHARD CHAMBERLAIN -- Pictured: Richard Chamberlain NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

His forte, however, remained in the small screen, where he portrayed the likes of King Edward VIII, Octavius Caesar, and Scott Fitzgerald.

Chamberlain also had a brief, yet successful, period as a recording artist, mostly romantic ballads, and was nominated for a Grammy.

On the stage, Chamberlain played the title role in "Hamlet" for the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in England. On Broadway, Chamberlain appeared in "My Fair Lady" and "The Sound of Music." In addition to successful tours with "My Fair Lady" and "The Sound of Music," Chamberlain also played King Arthur on the national tour of the musical "Spamalot."

Other TV and movie appearances included "The Drew Carey Show," "Nip/Tuck," "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry," "Brothers & Sisters" and "We are the Hartmans."

Richard Chamberlain attends 37th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States, 22nd September 1985. / Getty Images

He earned the title of "King of the Miniseries" when he appeared in "Centennial," "Shogun," and "The Thorn Birds."

In 2003, Chamberlain came out as gay in his memoir, "Shattered Love," saying "I can talk about it now because I'm not afraid anymore."

"When I grew up, being gay, being a sissy or anything like that, was verboten," he told "Dateline." "I disliked myself intensely and feared this part of myself intensely and had to hide it."

Apart from acting and singing, ecological matters were a subject close to Chamberlain's heart. He had lobbied long to save the Tuolomne River, which originates in Yosemite National Park in California. His efforts helped to put the river under the National Wild and Scenic System, a legislation that protects the river.

Funeral services have not been announced at this time. Instead of flowers donations in his name are requested to either NPR or to Hawaii Humane Society.