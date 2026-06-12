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Certain assets could be a lot more vulnerable than others if you're dealing with a debt lawsuit in retirement. Hanizam/Getty Images

Many of the people entering retirement in today's economic landscape, marked by rising inflation, market volatility and record levels of household debt, have more financial obligations than they expected to. For some, those obligations are still manageable, despite the extra stress they're causing on the budget. For others, though, these obligations have become increasingly difficult to handle and are likely to be even more burdensome once paychecks stop and fixed-income living starts.

That, in turn, can lead to some serious financial issues for retirees, particularly over time. After all, it can be difficult to pay off any type of debt in retirement, and if you're dealing with high-rate credit card debt compounding at a time when your income is limited, it can cause a domino effect of late payments, delinquent accounts and, if it goes unpaid for too long, it may even lead to an issue with debt collectors, who have numerous tools — including lawsuits, garnishments and levies — to collect what's owed.

If that occurs, you may worry that your retirement savings, investments or income sources could be at risk. Certain retirement assets have unique legal protections, though, while others are more exposed. So, what assets are the most vulnerable if you're facing a debt lawsuit in retirement? We'll examine five specific ones.

Find out which debt relief options you qualify for as a retiree now.

Which retirement assets are most vulnerable in a debt lawsuit?

If a creditor sues you over unpaid debt and obtains a judgment, the ability to collect from your assets depends largely on which types of retirement resources you have. While many retirement accounts receive significant legal protections, others may be more exposed. Here's what could be at risk:

Taxable investment accounts

One of the most vulnerable assets in these cases is a standard brokerage account that isn't held within a qualified retirement plan. If you have stocks, bonds, mutual funds or exchange-traded funds in a taxable investment account, those assets generally don't receive the same creditor protections that apply to many retirement accounts. Depending on state law and the circumstances of the judgment, creditors may be able to seek access to these funds through legal collection methods.

Learn how to get rid of your debt for less than what's owed here.

Bank accounts holding retirement distributions

Many retirees assume that if the money comes from a protected retirement account, it remains protected forever. That's not always the case, though. While certain federal benefits, such as Social Security, receive special protections, ordinary retirement distributions may not receive the same treatment after they're withdrawn.

For example, once retirement distributions are deposited into a checking or savings account and mixed with other funds, they may lose some of the protections they previously enjoyed inside the retirement account itself. That's one of many reasons that experts generally recommend keeping detailed records that prove the source of retirement income deposits.

Inherited retirement accounts

Inherited retirement accounts can sometimes receive less creditor protection than retirement accounts owned by the original saver. For example, inherited IRAs are generally treated differently under bankruptcy and creditor protection laws because beneficiaries didn't contribute the funds themselves for retirement purposes. That said, the exact level of protection tied to these accounts can vary based on state law and the specific circumstances involved.

Non-qualified annuities

Annuities can provide you with valuable retirement income, but not all annuities receive identical legal protections. Certain state laws provide strong safeguards for annuity assets, while others offer more limited protection. And, non-qualified annuities, in particular, may be more vulnerable in some jurisdictions than assets held within employer-sponsored retirement plans.

Assets that are often better protected

No asset is universally untouchable. However, many employer-sponsored retirement plans receive strong federal protections under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). Accounts such as 401(k)s, 403(b)s and many pension plans are also generally among the most protected retirement assets from private creditors.

Traditional and Roth IRAs receive significant protection in many situations, too, although the rules can vary. Social Security benefits also receive substantial protections from most private creditors, though there are important exceptions for certain government debts, child support and other specific obligations.

How to get rid of your unpaid debt in retirement

If you're worried that a creditor lawsuit could threaten your assets, the best strategy is to address the debt before collection efforts reach that stage. Here's how you can do that:

The bottom line

Not all retirement assets face the same level of risk in a debt lawsuit. Taxable investment accounts, inherited retirement accounts, certain annuities and funds that have already been distributed from retirement accounts may be more vulnerable than protected employer-sponsored plans or Social Security benefits. If debt is becoming difficult to manage, addressing it early may help reduce the likelihood of a lawsuit and better protect the retirement assets you've worked decades to build.