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If you're a retiree with $400,000 saved for retirement, the required annual withdrawals can quickly add up. Suchada Toemkraisri/Getty Images

Americans approaching retirement right now are facing a very different financial landscape than the one many had planned for. Inflation has remained stubbornly elevated recently and is now rising, market volatility has returned in waves and interest rate uncertainty continues to complicate many long-term retirement planning decisions. At the same time, more retirees are relying heavily on their retirement savings to cover their everyday expenses, particularly as healthcare, insurance and housing costs continue to rise.

That backdrop is putting certain retirement requirements, like required minimum distributions (RMDs), into focus for retirees and pre-retirees alike. While many retirement savers spend years concentrating on how to grow their nest egg, fewer pay close attention to the rules governing when those funds must start being withdrawn to avoid costly penalties. But once those mandatory withdrawals begin, they can have ripple effects on everything from taxes to Medicare premiums and even your long-term portfolio strategy.

And for retirees with sizable balances in traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, like those with $400,000 saved for retirement, those annual withdrawals can quickly add up. So, what exactly is the minimum you must withdraw when you have $400,000 in your retirement account? That's what we'll examine below.

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What's the required minimum distribution from a $400,000 retirement account?

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are mandatory annual withdrawals that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires from most tax-deferred retirement accounts, including traditional IRAs and 401(k)s. Under current rules, most account holders must begin taking RMDs at age 73. The amount owed each year is calculated using this formula:

Account balance ÷ life expectancy factor = RMD

The life expectancy factor is drawn from the IRS Uniform Lifetime Table, which assigns a divisor based on your age. For a retiree with a $400,000 balance, here's how those numbers shake out across different ages:

Age 73: The life expectancy factor is 26.5 at age 73, producing a required minimum withdrawal of roughly $15,094 per year.

The life expectancy factor is 26.5 at age 73, producing a required minimum withdrawal of roughly $15,094 per year. Age 75: With a factor of 24.6 at age 75, the RMD climbs to approximately $16,260 per year.

With a factor of 24.6 at age 75, the RMD climbs to approximately $16,260 per year. Age 80: The factor drops to 20.2 at age 80, pushing the annual required withdrawal to about $19,802.

As those figures show, the percentage of your account you're required to withdraw increases every year — and that's true even if market downturns have already reduced your balance below $400,000. The formula resets annually using your end-of-prior-year account value, meaning both a shrinking balance and a shrinking life expectancy factor can work against you simultaneously.

The potential tax implications can compound the challenge. RMDs from traditional tax-deferred accounts are treated as ordinary income by the IRS, which means a higher distribution can push you into a steeper tax bracket, increase the taxable portion of your Social Security benefits or trigger income-related adjustment amounts, commonly known as IRMAA surcharges, on your Medicare premiums.

Missing an RMD carries its own cost. The penalty can reach 25% of the amount that should have been withdrawn — a steep consequence for what is, in most cases, an avoidable oversight. If you hold multiple retirement accounts, the logistics matter, too. IRA RMDs can often be aggregated and satisfied from a single account, while 401(k) withdrawals generally must be taken separately from each plan.

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What retirement investments are worth considering in today's landscape?

Understanding your RMD obligations is only part of the picture. How your portfolio is structured around those withdrawals matters just as much — and right now, certain asset classes are drawing particular attention from retirement investors.

Annuities offer something most market-linked investments can't: predictable, guaranteed income. Fixed annuities, in particular, can supplement Social Security and create a reliable income floor, reducing pressure to liquidate volatile assets during market downturns. For retirees who worry about outliving their savings, the income certainty that annuities provide can be a meaningful hedge against longevity risk.

Gold investing has also attracted renewed interest, as the precious metal can be a smart option for a portfolio diversifier. The price of gold climbed sharply earlier this year amid inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty, and while it has pulled back somewhat from recent highs, it remains elevated by historical standards. Gold doesn't generate income the way fixed-income investments do, but many retirement investors use it as a store of value and a buffer against market turbulence — a role it has played in portfolios for decades.

The bottom line

If you've saved $400,000 for retirement, the IRS will have a say in how you access it once you reach age 73. Your required minimum withdrawal will increase as you age, creating compounding tax and income consequences that deserve planning. So, make sure your portfolio is structured to absorb those obligations and consider whether assets like annuities or gold might help shore up the gaps that mandatory withdrawals can leave behind.