Report: Former spokesman for Trump's legal team to speak to Mueller

A former spokesman for President Trump's legal team is expected to soon be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller about a situation aboard Air Force One last summer in which the president was involved in writing a statement about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting arranged by his son, Donald Trump Jr.

That's according to The New York Times, which reported late Wednesday that Mark Corallo, who resigned as a spokesman for the legal team in July, was called for an interview and has agreed to one.

Corallo is expected to tell Mueller about a conference call that was never disclosed between the president and Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, the report said. During the call, Hicks said that emails from Trump Jr. saying the meeting was set up to obtain damaging information about Hillary Clinton "will never get out," according to Corallo. The report added that that statement made Corallo concerned that Hicks might have been considering obstructing justice.

A lawyer for Hicks, Robert P. Trout, denied the allegations in a statement to the Times.

"She never said that. And the idea that Hope Hicks ever suggested that emails or other documents would be concealed or destroyed is completely false."

Mueller is looking into the extent of Mr. Trump's involvement in developing a White House statement that claimed that the Trump Tower meeting was about a Russian adoption policy, the report said. The meeting, however, was with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya who was believed to have dirt on Clinton. Trump Jr. said he took the meeting because he wanted to determine Clinton's "fitness" for office. He had come under fire last summer over revelations that gradually came out surrounding the meeting with the Russian lawyer, which was attended by Trump's campaign chairman at the time, Paul Manafort, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.