Rep. John Lewis gets "Happy" at an event for Stacey Abrams

In the final sprint for candidates to canvass and get out the vote, the days before an election can be a blur of rallies and campaign appearances for politicians and the reporters who cover them, with little time for relief or levity. But on Thursday, Democratic Rep. John Lewis, an icon of the Civil Rights Movement and the dance floor, provided some needed respite by getting down to the song "Happy" by Pharrell Williams before a rally for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Lewis, a Georgia congressman, was attending an event for Abrams headlined by Oprah Winfrey. But before either could take the stage, Lewis took to the floor, dancing with attendees, as seen in a video recorded by CBS News' Nancy Cordes.

Abrams is locked in a tight race with Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp. If elected, she would be the first black woman elected governor in the United States. Abrams' campaign has attracted support former President Barack Obama, who is rallying in the state on Friday. President Trump is rallying for Kemp on Sunday.

Recent polls have shown Abrams and Kemp neck-and-neck, with Kemp leading Abrams by only one point in a recent NBC News/Marist College poll.

The song "Happy," which has an undeniably infectious beat, has recently been at the center of minor political drama. Williams sent the president a cease-and-desist letter on Monday, objecting to his use of the song at a recent Trump rally.

Putting aside any political ramifications of allowing the song to be used by a Democrat, the joy expressed by the moves by Lewis was apolitical. A respected septuagenarian dancing his heart out to modern pop music can be appreciated by all, especially in the final slog before election day.