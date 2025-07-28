Shooting at Reno casino Grand Sierra Resort leaves 3 dead and 3 hurt, authorities say

At least three people were killed and three others were injured by a gunman at the Grand Sierra Resort casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday, authorities said.

Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance and Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth were among a number of officials who held an afternoon press conference to provide an update on the shooting, which happened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The suspect's gun malfunctioned when he initially tried to shoot at a group of innocent bystanders in the valet area of the property, but once he was able "to make it operable," he fired multiple shots at the victims, Crawforth said.

Scene of the shooting investigation at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno.

Five people were initally shot, Crawforth said. One of victims people died at the scene and the rest were taken to an area hospital, where another person died. Two of the other three victims remained in critical condition, while the fifth victim has since been released from treatment.

After that shooting, Crawforth said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, continued north through the parking lot and opened fire on a casino security guard who confronted him. The security guard returned fire, forcing the suspect to continue moving north through the parking lot.

Crawforth said the suspect then shot a sixth victim who was driving through the parking lot. That victim was declared dead at the scene.

Chief Nance said officers quickly responded and located the suspect on the northwest side of the property. Both parties exchanged gunfire once the suspect confronted the officers with a gun.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

At least one officer suffered minor injuries, seemingly from glass fragments, Nance said. At least one patrol car was hit by bullets.

Though the resort is located in the city of Reno, Nance said Sparks police would be leading the investigation due to her department's policy on officer-involved shootings.

Crawforth said there is no known connection between the suspect and the victims.

The Reno Police Department warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, were seen outside the casino on Monday.

"My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation," said Devon Reese, a Reno city councilmember, in a social media post.

In a statement, Grand Sierra Resort officials thanked their security team and first responders for the quick response to the incident.

"We are heartbroken by the senseless violence that occurred in our parking area earlier today. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident," Grand Sierra Resort stated.