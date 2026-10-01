Family of Renee Good files civil suits against federal government in ICE killing

The family of Renee Good, the woman killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in January in Minneapolis, has filed civil lawsuits against the federal government, federal agents and officials.

Good was fatally shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross on Jan. 7.

The first complaint names the United States as the defendant and alleges wrongful death under Minnesota law, citing "battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence that caused Renee's death."

The second names Ross, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and others, alleging a "conspiracy to interfere with civil rights by senior federal officials, federal immigration enforcement agents, and private actors." It also alleges a discriminatory conspiracy targeting Somali and Hispanic communities and silencing their allies.

The announcement comes just days after Renee Good's mother and brother, Donna and Brent Ganger, testified before Congress in a joint hearing on fatal shootings in the past two years by federal immigration officers.

This story will be updated.



